CHI Health St. Francis to host Donor Remembrance event on June 24

CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island will be hosting a donor remembrance ceremony at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 24, in Conference Room 2/3.

The event will honor those who courageously gave the gift of life through organ, eye and tissue donation and their families. The public is invited to attend.

As part of the ceremony, the hospital will raise the “Donate Life” flag, which is flown annually during the month of April, which is National Organ Donation Month. With family consent, the flag is also flown each time a donation is made at St. Francis.

To learn more about donation or to register to be a donor, visit liveonnebraska.org.

According to Live On Nebraska:

- 98% of Nebraskans support organ and tissue donation, but only 58% of eligible Nebraskans are registered as donors.

- In Nebraska, anyone age 16 or over can register as an organ, tissue and eye donor regardless of age or health.

- By donating organs and tissues, one person has the ability to save eight lives and provide a better quality of life for 100 additional people.

(liveonnebraska.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/Media-Guide-Dec-2021.pdf)