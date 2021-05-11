CHI Health St. Francis to host skin cancer clinic Thursday

CHI Health St. Francis is hosting a free skin cancer screening from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday with Grand Island Dermatology’s Christopher Linke, PA-C, in Conference Room 5.

Masking and social distancing policies will be followed.

The visual inspection of participants’ skin by health care providers at this event is a rapid screening and should not replace or be a substitute for yearly examinations. This is not a private exam and only exposed skin will be checked.

According to the American Academy of Dermatology, skin cancer is the most common cancer in the U.S. affecting one in five people. Early detection, regular skin self-exams and yearly full-body examinations by a health care provider can detect cancer when it’s most treatable.

The American Academy of Dermatology (SpotSkinCancer.org) offers this information on who is at risk:

— Risk factors for all types of skin cancer include skin that burns easily; blond or red hair; a history of excessive sun exposure, including sunburns; tanning bed use; immune system-suppressing diseases or treatments; and a history of skin cancer.

— People with more than 50 moles, atypical moles or large moles are also at an increased risk of developing melanoma.