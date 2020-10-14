CHI Health taking steps to prepare in case another coronavirus surge happens

“We are not at a place yet where we are beginning to think about changing our staffing approach and plans,” Robertson said. “At this point, we don’t believe we need to stop elective or non-elective urgent surgical procedures. We still believe that we have the appropriate capacity and ability to flex and expand as needed.”

He said that is something, though, that CHI Health hospitals and care facilities look at every day in an effort to project forward where they might be the next day or the next week to make sure they have the appropriate resources to handle whatever might happen.

“For instance, Omaha this morning, we had less capacity than we had in Lincoln, Kearney and Grand Island,” Robertson said. “That is not atypical for an organization like ours, that has 14 hospitals, to have different demand levels occur in different communities at the same time.”

He said they have set up coronavirus units in many of their health care facilities after last spring’s outbreak and their hospitals have “good capacity” available. They also have the ability to move staff members and equipment where there’s the most demand, along with moving patients.