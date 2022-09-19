CHI Health to host drive-up flu shots clinics in Grand Island, Kearney

CHI Health Clinics across the state are providing quick and convenient drive-up flu shot clinics this fall.

With the COVID-19 pandemic ongoing, the CDC recommends everyone 6 months and older get an annual flu vaccine.

The Grand Island clinic is set for 8 a.m.-noon Saturday, Oct. 15, in the clinic’s east parking lot at 908 N. Howard Ave. Pre-register by calling 308-398-5522. Bring completed documentation to the event.

The Kearney clinic is planned for 8-10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, in the clinic’s north parking lot at 211 W. 33rd St. (Look for the blue tent). Pre-register by calling 308-865-2141. Bring completed documentation to the event.

Drive-up flu shots will be given to patients age seven and older. All are asked to wear masks and remain in the vehicle while clinic staff register patients and administer shots.

To speed the process, pre-registration is strongly preferred by calling the clinic. Pre-registration paperwork, found online at chihealth.com/flu, should be completed and brought to the drive-up event.

Flu shots for those 6 months and older will be also available inside both clinics by appointment or walk-in throughout the influenza season.

Most insurance plans and Medicare cover the flu vaccine at no charge.

For more information, visit: www.CHIhealth.com/flu.