 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CHI Health to host webinar on winter wellness Monday
0 comments

CHI Health to host webinar on winter wellness Monday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CHI Health will host a free virtual wellness event from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday. The webinar, “Winter Wellness: Easing Holiday Stress and More,” will provide expert advice as we head into the holidays.

Topics include:

— Gather Safely: Calm COVID-19 advice from CHI Health infectious disease specialists.

— Feast Well: Comfort foods with fewer calories from a CHI Health registered dietitian.

— Stress Less: Mood-lifting techniques from CHI Health mental health practitioners.

— Gain Strength: Daily exercises you can do at home from Orange Theory fitness instructors.

 Rest Easier: Nightly habits for better slumber from CHI Health sleep specialist.

n Questions and Answers: CHI Health experts will answer participants’ questions live.

“In the best of times, the holiday season can be stressful. Add on a pandemic and economic uncertainty, and we all know this year will be different: How we gather, our mood and even how we exercise will change. We’re hoping that what we’ve learned by treating this disease can provide a common sense approach to winter wellness, so we can greet the holiday season with hope and manage it as safely as possible,” said Dr. David Quimby, infectious disease expert at CHI Health and Creighton University.

This webinar is open to the first 1,000 people who register. By registering, participants will receive a Zoom link and be qualified to win one of five Fitbit Inspire 2 wellness trackers.

To register or for more information, go online to CHIhealth.com/WellnessWebinar.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

No second chances: Shelton photographer died Oct. 1 after 7-week battle with COVID-19
Grand Island Local News

No second chances: Shelton photographer died Oct. 1 after 7-week battle with COVID-19

  • Updated

Not long after they met online eight years ago, Brenda Moeller and Paul Filsinger knew they’d get married. He gave her a diamond ring in 2014. Filsinger had told a friend, “I’ll marry her anyplace, anytime, anywhere.” For years, the couple envisioned a destination wedding in Alaska or on a sailboat at sunset, but they never picked a date. We were waiting for the perfect time and the perfect place to get married, but we weren’t real worried about setting a date. We thought we had forever,” Moeller said.They were wrong.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts