CHI Health will offer drive-thru flu shots Oct. 10

Stay in the driver’s seat when it comes to your health.
On Saturday, Oct. 10, CHI Health will offer drive-thru flu shots in both Grand Island and Kearney.
The one-day clinic is “a way to promote social distancing and convenience for the community as flu season quickly approaches,” according to a CHI Health news release. “Families can swing through to receive the influenza vaccine and get on their way to staying healthy this fall and winter.”
Each clinic will run from 9 a.m. to noon.
Drive-thru flu shots will be given to patients 7 and older.
Preregistration is strongly preferred to speed the process, but not required.
In Grand Island, the location will be CHI Health St. Francis Family and Behavioral Medicine, which is at 908 N. Howard Ave. The clinic will be on the east side of the building, off Howard Street. To preregister, visit www.CHIhealth.com/flu or call 308-398-5522.
The Kearney location will be at CHI Health Kearney Clinic, 211 W. 33rd St. Preregister online at www.CHIhealth.com/flu or by calling 308-865-2141.
All are asked to wear masks and remain in the vehicle while clinic staff register patients and administer the shots.
“It is more important than ever to get your flu shot this year. It is recommended that you get your flu shot in September or October before flu seasons begins, as it takes about two weeks for your body to produce antibodies against influenza,” Dr. Brittani Moeller, family medicine physician at the Kearney Clinic, said in a news release. “Getting your flu shot will protect you and those around you, and is another step you can take to help our hospitals and clinics from being overwhelmed.”
“This takes the hassle out of getting your flu shot,” Dr. Shu-Ming Wang, a family medicine physician at St. Francis Family & Behavioral Medicine, said in the release. “Driving through and staying in your vehicle adds another layer of protection for our patients and our health care workers. It’s quick, easy and a crucial step in keeping our communities safe.”
Traditional in-person flu shots also are available at St. Francis Family and Behavioral Medicine and the Kearney Clinic for patients 6 months and older. CHI Health QuickCare, located inside Grand Island and Kearney’s Hy-Vee stores, is providing walk-in flu vaccinations for patients 18 months and older.
CHI Health says anyone who put off receiving important, routine vaccinations earlier this year due to COVID-19 should ask to receive those immunizations now.
