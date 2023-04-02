This April, National Donate Life Month, CHI Health will pay tribute to those who have saved lives through the gift of organ, eye and tissue donation.

Hospital staff will raise the Donate Life flag in honor of its donors and donor families. The remembrance will include brief remarks and a prayer.

Two ceremonies are planned in central Nebraska. The first is at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 4, at the Emergency Room entrance flagpole, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney. The second is at 11:20 a.m. Friday, April 7, at the front entrance flagpole.

Guests are encouraged to dress in blue and green, which are the official Donate Life colors.

CHI Health also asks the public to join them by wearing blue and green on April 14 in honor of National Donate Life Blue and Green Day. This show of support will give hope to those waiting for a life-saving gift and help build awareness about the importance of registering as an organ, eye and tissue donor. Join the Donor Registry at: liveonnebraska.org/register.