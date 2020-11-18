CHI hospitals dealing with increased virus caseload as holiday season approaches

“It allows them to spend every minute, every day at the patient’s bedside and not having to do other tasks that other non-licensed nursing people can do,” he said.

Hannon also said that allows nursing staff the time they need to learn procedures that are being constantly updated as health professionals learn more about how to treat the virus.

“Our nursing staff is tired,” he said. “This is exhausting work, but we are supporting them in every way that we can to help them through the day.”

Robertson said the level of care for pandemic patients has improved as health professionals learn more about how to treat the virus.

“While there are more patients, it is a much different feel as there is not as much angst a patient can feel from our clinical staff,” he said. “We were worried about ventilators and personal protective equipment in the spring, but they are not real issues for us at this point.”

Robertson said they are better equipped with the right medical tools to treat patients than they were four months ago.

“There is a more positive feeling now than there was before,” he said.