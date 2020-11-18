CHI hospitals dealing with increased virus caseload as holiday season approaches

As the coronavirus continues to spread in communities throughout Nebraska, the 14 CHI Health hospitals in Nebraska and Iowa are also seeing an increase in the number of patients admitted with COVID-19.
Dr. Cliff Robertson, CEO of CHI Health, and Ed Hannon, president of CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island, provided a pandemic outlook for the media on Tuesday.
Robertson said CHI hospitals, at the beginning of the week, had 270 patients hospitalized for the virus. That is up from 257 from the previous week.
He said 75 patients are in the ICU, three more patients from the previous week. Of the 75 ICU patients, 32 are on ventilators. Robertson said that is also up a couple from the previous week.
Hannon said St. Francis was one of the first spots in Nebraska to receive COVID-19 patients when the pandemic began in March.
“We are continuing to see that,” he said. “Being a hospital in the central part of the state, we serve much more than Grand Island.”
Hannon said St. Francis serves an area with a population of 180,000 people.
“When we look at our numbers, we really look at what is happening in the central part of the state,” he said.
On Tuesday there were 42 people hospitalized with COVID-19 at St. Francis. He said most are hospitalized due to the virus; some are there for other medical reasons, but also have the virus.
Nine patients are in the hospital’s ICU, Hannon said. All of them are all on ventilators.
“We are seeing patients from across the state,” he said.
Of those 42 patients, half of them live outside Grand Island, Hannon said.
Treatment options depends on individual cases
Robertson said when someone is admitted to the hospital, treatment is driven by the clinical status of the patient to better use the hospital’s resources to treat the patient.
He said patients with the COVID-19 diagnosis are no different when it comes to being admitted to the hospital.
“Just because you have a positive COVID test, even if you are mildly symptomatic, that, in and of itself, is not a justification or reason to be admitted to the hospital,” Robertson said.
He said the COVID-19 patients who are admitted are the ones who show instability and require supplemental oxygen or whose vital signs may be abnormal, such as a high heart rate or low blood pressure, as a result of the virus infection. There are clinical criteria that determine whether a person is admitted to the hospital.
“People don’t stay in the hospital until they are 100% well, but we are also not sending people home who are too sick to be safe at home,” Robertson said.
The virus is especially deadly to older people, such as those living in a long-term care facility, who have weakened immune systems or other health care issues.
Hannon said St. Francis works with long-term care facilities on the continual care for patients.
“That doesn’t stop with COVID,” he said.
What has changed, Hannon said, is that the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Service has issued requirements for how long-term care facilities need to operate during the pandemic.
He said the hospital’s case management teams communicate with long-term care facilities. When people from a long-term care facility need to be hospitalized, they are only returned to the facility when they’re well enough to return and they do not have the virus.
Hannon said it is OK for a long-term care facility to take back patients who were hospitalized because they have the virus if the facility is set up with a zone specifically designed to isolate all the virus patients together.
Hospitals planned for surge when pandemic started
Robertson said CHI hospitals have been planning, ever since the virus started to spread, to be better prepared if there are surges, like the current situation.
He said they didn’t see the current level of hospitalization back in April when there was an increase in virus patients. At that time there were 107 people hospitalized with the virus, compared to the current census of 272.
Robertson said all hospitals routinely prepare for times when there will be a flood of patients needing hospitalization as a result of a catastrophe. Hospitals have used the same model of disaster planning when handling the pandemic.
Recently, he said, the focus has been on staffing. They have been hiring temporary health care professionals to help the hospitals deal with the increased pandemic caseload.
Robertson said they now have hired about 200 temporary health care professionals.
CHI Health hospitals have begun to scale back non-urgent procedures, especially for patients who require an overnight stay. He said that is about 40 to 50 procedures per day less than several weeks ago.
Robertson said that helps free up staff members. He also said CHI Health facilities are changing or modifying their plans daily to adjust to the increasing virus caseload they are experiencing, including making sure they have enough supplies and equipment to deal with the increased number of patients experiencing virus-related health problems now and three or four weeks down the line.
At St. Francis, Hannon said, they have set up a respiratory “fast track” where patients with respiratory symptoms are immediately taken to specialized areas of care once they are checked into the hospital and a team of people is there to deal with that type of illness.
He said many have the virus and others do not.
“But people don’t know when they come here,” Hannon said. “That is why they come to us.”
That allows the hospital to separate people who come to its emergency room for something other than a respiratory problem.
Pandemic takes ‘emotional, physical toll’ on staff
As the pandemic persists, Hannon said, it is taking an emotional and physical toll on health care professionals dealing with the virus.
“Staff are tired,” he said. “We have been dealing with COVID since the early spring. People are working hard, but that is what they do.”
Hannon said that is where the temporary health care workers come into play as they provide a break for hospital staff members who have been constantly dealing with virus patients for nearly 10 months.
“People from all over the organization are stepping up and being asked to do something different,” he said.
Hannon said hospital employees are being asked to step in to help nurses dealing with the increased caseload brought about because of the pandemic in many different ways, such as being runners getting needed supplies so nurses aren’t burdened with that task.
“It allows them to spend every minute, every day at the patient’s bedside and not having to do other tasks that other non-licensed nursing people can do,” he said.
Hannon also said that allows nursing staff the time they need to learn procedures that are being constantly updated as health professionals learn more about how to treat the virus.
“Our nursing staff is tired,” he said. “This is exhausting work, but we are supporting them in every way that we can to help them through the day.”
Robertson said the level of care for pandemic patients has improved as health professionals learn more about how to treat the virus.
“While there are more patients, it is a much different feel as there is not as much angst a patient can feel from our clinical staff,” he said. “We were worried about ventilators and personal protective equipment in the spring, but they are not real issues for us at this point.”
Robertson said they are better equipped with the right medical tools to treat patients than they were four months ago.
“There is a more positive feeling now than there was before,” he said.
Robertson said while the increased volume of patients still creates anxiety, “I do believe that the general sense is there is a lot more known and people are more comfortable dealing with the virus. This is a respiratory illness that care teams take care of all the time, even before COVID even existed.”
COVID seems to be spreading in small family gatherings
Hannon said the spread of the virus is different than the surge last spring.
“In the spring we saw it from multi-generational family clusters from people all living in the same house, or in tight work conditions, as in many of the manufacturing plants that are around,” he said. “We have taken care of that because we learned that was our problem.”
Now, Hannon said, the virus is spreading in small family gatherings. While people take needed precautions during the day at work, they may let their guard down when at home.
That is a concern, he said, with Thanksgiving less than two weeks away and people attending other social gatherings where they may not be taking the proper precautions, such as wearing masks or social distancing.
“The contact is becoming a bit different,” Hannon said.
With the holiday season approaching, both Robertson and Hannon said the best safeguard people have from being infected by the virus is to wear a mask, maintain social distancing and clean their hands often with sanitizer.
