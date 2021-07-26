CHI hospitals may soon require employees to be vaccinated

As of Monday, just 32 COVID patients occupied beds in CHI Health’s 14 hospitals in Nebraska and southwest Iowa, “but these patients are younger,” he said.

“We’re not seeing 60- and 70-year-olds like before, thanks to the vaccine. Now we’re seeing 20-, 30- and 40-year-olds, healthy people who are seriously ill and requiring ventilators.”

He added, “For anyone to become critically ill and require a ventilator in this day and age is tragic.”

Ward described vaccine naysayers as “victims of misinformation with the wrong people giving them bad advice.”

He doubts if hospitalizations will soar to 2020 numbers this fall, “but I’d be less worried if I knew people would start lining up to get the vaccine,” he said.

Right now, CHI hospitals have plenty of available beds, but staff shortage is a constant concern, and that could worsen if people do not get vaccinated, he said.

Ward said people who opted not to get vaccinated earlier in the year included those who did not want to be told what to do and those who did not trust information circulating about vaccines, but that has changed.