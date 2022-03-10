CHI Nebraska acquires 13 acres of city-owned land for clinic

CHI Nebraska is bringing a new facility to Grand Island.

Grand Island City Council Tuesday approved the sale of 12.7 acres of city land to CHI Nebraska for $318,575, or roughly $25,000 per acre.

The land is located north of Capital Avenue, directly west of the former Veterans Home campus (now called Liberty Campus) in the newly created Lot 3 of the Veterans Legacy subdivision.

The subdivision was approved by the council earlier that evening.

City Council approved the sale with a 6-4 vote. Voting against were council members Bethany Guzinski, Michelle Fitzke, Justin Scott and Mike Paulick.

Don Mandel, CHI Health regional real estate director, detailed intentions for the property at Tuesday’s meeting.

“The plan for CHI Health would be to construct a clinic building at this site that would be of to-be-determined size, but an approximation would be in excess of 30,000 square feet that would provide health care services, primary care and other specialties,” he said.

Groundwork could start this fall with a 12- to 16-month construction period to follow. Construction would cost roughly $15 million, Mendel estimated.

Mayor Roger Steele provided further background on the project.

“When I was first approached about this, it was mentioned that CHI wanted to be close to a large population that may not have service, because that’s part of your service,” he said.

As part of the sale, CHI Nebraska has requested the city agree to impose restrictive covenants on the city’s remaining property at the site for a 10-year period.

This prohibits the use of any land within 300 feet to be used for surgery centers, pharmacies, medical clinics, imaging centers or physical therapy clinics.

“Essentially, what they are asking for is restrictive covenants that would prevent competition to be basically next door or within a block’s distance for a period of 10 years,” City Administrator Jerry Janulewicz said.

Council members Chuck Haase and Fitzke expressed concerns over limiting access to the site if the intent is to develop a campus in the north part of the city.

The 12.7 acres and surrounding land owned by the city, roughly 100 acres, is under lease to a farmer who has “for a number of years farmed this land, basically raising corn on the property,” Janulewicz said.

“The land is currently under a cash-rent basis, and the lease we have with the farmer provides that the city is able to withdraw any land leased to the farmer at any time for development purposes,” he said.

The farmer will be reimbursed for the crops on the property and any prepaid rent.

If CHI is ready to start construction, this would require part of crop be destroyed. If so, the farmer will be compensated for the loss.

Before approving the sale, City Council also approved creation of a new plat for the Veterans Legacy south subdivision.

The plat concerns the 105 acres of city-owned land immediately west of Liberty Campus, which is set to be redeveloped by White Lotus Group of Omaha.

It consists of five lots, explained Regional Planner Chad Nabity.

With the new plat, Custer Avenue and Sheridan Avenue would be extended north, beyond Capital Avenue.

Council member Paulick expressed concerns about having to make a decision about first approving a new plat and then the sale of the land when council members only heard about the project three days prior, when they received their meeting information.

“This is ludicrous. I have no idea if these are all spec lots, if we’re putting some kind of business in them. Nobody’s told me. I can’t vote for a pig-in-a-poke, sorry,” he said.

Paulick suggested bringing it back before the council on March 22 to give everyone time to read over the information.

“I think it’s probably going to be a really good thing, but I’ve heard of some really good things up here in the last 10 years that didn’t quite turn out to be really good,” he said.

Council member Vaughn Minton disputed that they were being “blindsided.”

“This isn’t the first time we’ve had a request like this come to council and ask us to approve a preliminary final plat and not knowing exactly what’s going to go on with that property, but we went ahead and done that,” he said.

He added, “The fact is, we need to approve this so we can move forward.”

A motion to hold the topic until March 22 had a 5-5 vote, with Mayor Steele not voting, which caused the motion to fail.

“I don’t see any reason to delay this,” Steele said. “I don’t think we’re hiding anything from everybody because everybody’s had a chance to read the council packet, which includes the real estate purchase and sale agreement proposed between the city and CHI Nebraska.”

A motion to approve the plat passed with an 8-2 vote, with Guzinski and Paulick voting against.

