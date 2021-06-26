CHI physicians stress COVID vaccinations

Get vaccinated against COVID-19.
That was the resounding reminder from Dr. Renuga Vivekanandan and Dr. David Quimby, both infectious disease experts with CHI Health at Creighton University.
In a press conference earlier this week, the pair zeroed in on the COVID-19 Delta variant, a far more contagious strain of the coronavirus. It was confirmed in the Omaha area about four weeks ago.
“Based on early surveillance out of England, patients with the Delta variant have less shortness of breath and deep coughs, but more runny noses, headache and diarrhea,” Quimby said. “We’re learning that it can be more infectious than other strains of COVID.”
Vivekanandan said the delta variant could be up to 50% to 60% more transmissible than previous strains of COVID.
She also said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the chief medical adviser to the president, predicts that about 20% of new statewide COVID-19 cases in the coming months will be the Delta variant. It began in Asian countries and is now spreading throughout the world.
“Since people’s behavior plays a role, the delta variant seems to be more transmissible,” Quimby said. Because it spreads more quickly than other strains, unvaccinated people are especially susceptible.
Vaccinations are essential, the pair said.
“Any kind of variant is more serious for people who are not vaccinated. For those who have been vaccinated, there’s a small possibility they may get an infection, but it will be a milder version. The best advice is to get vaccinated,” Vivekanandan said,
Quimby said others ask why they need to get vaccinated while still wearing masks. “The point of a vaccine is not to stop wearing masks, but to prevent you from getting sick and ending up in the hospital,” he said.
Vivekanandan said vaccines also help protect people with cancer and other serious illnesses, including high-risk people for whom COVID-19 poses a potentially deadly health risk.
Both doctors said that while there is no longer a high demand for vaccines, “we need to continue education and get people vaccinated.” Quimby added. “This is another reason to make sure you’re vaccinated. If you have symptoms, isolate yourself. Even if you don’t have COVID, you don’t want to pass things along.”
Currently, clinical trials are ongoing with COVID booster shots, including how effective they are against variants. The doctors said more information will be released in upcoming months.