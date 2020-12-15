CHI St. Francis employees get first doses of COVID-19 vaccine

A special courier from FedEx arrived at CHI Health St. Francis at about 10 a.m. today, bringing a special package to town.

The courier delivered 975 doses of COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer headquarters in Michigan. CHI St. Francis employees kept 245 doses for their employees, and sent the other doses on to locations in Grand Island, Hastings and Kearney.

During the noon hour, registered nurse Aria Diehl became the first CHI St. Francis employee to be injected with the vaccine. Diehl works in the neonatal intensive care unit.

The shot was administered by registered nurse Vicky English.

Diehl was the first recipient because she was the first one to sign up.

Next up for injections were Dr. Shu-Ming Wang, physician assistant Nicole Schwensow and Dr. Michael Donner.

CHI St. Francis plans to inject about 50 employees today.

The injection is the first round of the vaccine. The employees will receive the second injection in about three weeks.