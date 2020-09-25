CHI St. Francis, Grand Island Public Schools collaborate on $5.92 million learning lab

“COVID-19 showed the nation how vital skilled medical providers are for the health and safety of any community,” Hannon said in the news release. “The academy, and the opportunity to ‘grow our own,’ is a forward-thinking way for St. Francis to give back to the community which has supported our hospital for 133 years. This partnership with the Grand Island Public Schools will benefit the community well into the future.”

Career possibilities

Hannon said he believes time spent at St. Francis will be invaluable in helping students navigate the 250 possible careers in health care.

“Students will discover what it’s really like to work in health care — and what careers they’re most interested in pursuing,” he said in the news release. “They’ll forge connections with our staff who’ve been in their shoes and are now in their corner.”

“We are thrilled to be able to partner with our friends from the CHI Health St. Francis Foundation to make this dream a reality to our students,” Traci Skalberg of the GIPS Foundation said in the release.