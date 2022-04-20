CHI St. Francis invites public to open house Thursday

From noon to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, CHI Health St. Francis will have an open house and tours Thursday of its newly remodeled Inpatient Rehabilitation Unit.

The public is invited.

The hospital says the “new rehab space and a leading-edge therapy device” on the sixth floor will help patients recover from serious illnesses and injuries.

The public is asked to enter the hospital through the main lobby. Masks are required.

The $135,000 construction project began in September. It includes an enlarged, 844-square-foot rehab gym and expansion of the unit to 13 inpatient beds. The hospital’s Foundation contributed an additional $42,000 to add a Bioness Integrated Therapy System to the space. The interactive touch-screen therapy device improves hand-eye coordination, reaction time, depth perception and working memory for patients with a variety of neurological conditions.

The former 573-square-foot gym and unit remained open during the construction.

“When you expand access to advanced care you also speed the recovery process. Experiencing physical, occupational and speech therapy in a larger, more comfortable setting — that’s still close to home — is impactful for our inpatients and their families,” Sandra Krolikowski, director of Patient Care Services, said in a news release. “As the area’s primary stroke center, with some of the best neurologists and neurosurgeons in the region, we are incredibly excited to also offer BITS - the interactive therapy device. It has shown real promise in helping severe stroke patients regain function — even return to driving.”