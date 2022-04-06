CHI St. Francis raises a flag to help raise organ donation awareness

On Tuesday CHI Health St. Francis observed National Donate Life Month with a flag raising as a tribute to those who have donated organs.

Toni Nielsen, a clinical nurse in St. Francis’s ICU, serves a leadership role in the hospital’s organ and tissue donation awareness committee. She said that transplants are not done at St. Francis. “We do the procurement side and take care of those patients until they’re ready to go. They are some of the most special patients that we take care of.”

According to Live On Nebraska, more than 300 people in Nebraska are waiting for an organ transplant. Nebraska had a record year for donations in 2020, Live On Nebraska reported. More than 1,000 donated organs and tissue, including deceased and living organ donors, deceased tissue donors and birth tissue donor.

One deceased organ and tissue donor can help up to 100 people, sometimes saving lives.

Live On Nebraska also reports that Nebraskans overwhelmingly support organ and tissue donations (98%), yet 58% of eligible Nebraska are registered donors.

Nielsen estimated St. Francis has about four donors a year, plus another 20 tissue donors. “(Tissue donations) would be things like skin for skin graft, pieces of bone to help improve life through surgery,” she explained.

Donating organs and tissue can be difficult, said Tim Wegenast, a chaplain at CHI St. Francis, who offered prayers and discussed the importance of organ donations at Tuesday’s flag raising.

Whether a sudden death or one that’s been expected, “it’s still a loss that they’ll have to work through,” he said. “We’re here to just listen to them, and be supportive, sometimes just being present. We don’t always have to use words.”

Organ donation can be part of the grieving process, Wegenast said. “I think the joy comes maybe a little bit later, after a loss. The grief subsides.”

Nielsen said the joy is one of the reasons she is passionate about organ and tissue donation. “It’s a wonderful feeling to be able to help that family go from tragedy to something more glorious. It takes a very strong family to be able to say yes to donation. It’s a very special process, and that’s what really motivates me want to continue to be involved.”

Nielsen herself has been a registered organ donor since age 16 – the legal age a person can start registering to be donor. While she doesn’t know of any family members who have been touched by organ or tissue donation at this point, it is family that helped inspire her to be a donor – and volunteer to help promote organ and tissue donation through events like the National Donate Life ceremony.

“What if my child needed a liver? What if my child needed a heart? I would give mine to them in a heartbeat. If I’m willing to do that for my own family, why would I not be willing to do that for others?”

Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent.

