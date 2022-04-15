CHI St. Francis says location is not a measure of where community seeks its health care

Since the opening of Grand Island Regional Medical Center in 2020, it seems as though a good portion of the city’s medical community has migrated to Prairie Commons, on the southwest side of the city.

The Prairie Commons Medical Office Building, attached to the new hospital, has filled quickly. One major tenant is Family Practice of Grand Island, which moved from Faidley Avenue.

But the president of CHI Health St. Francis says “location is not a measure of where our community seeks to have their hospital care.

“St. Francis’ mission and our history of caring for our community continues to be the choice for many,” Ed Hannon says in a statement. “We know that patients believe in St. Francis, as we continue to see approximately 60 patients per day in the emergency room. St. Francis has a daily census of about 80 inpatients and continues to have a great volume of outpatient testing, CT, MRI, cardiac catheterization procedures and surgical procedures performed daily.”

Mayor Roger Steele agrees that a number of medical offices have set up shop in Prairie Commons.

But there’s still a large medical population near and on Faidley Avenue, Steele said.

Some medical offices have moved to Prairie Commons, “but still there’s a lot on Faidley Avenue,” Steele said.

It shows that “when you look at how large the medical community is, we have become a regional center for health care,” Steele said. “It’s all growth. It’s all good.”

CHI Health recently announced that it will build a medical office building on Capital Avenue.

The growth of medical services at Prairie Commons is no accident, says Roger Bullington of Chief Construction and Development.

Grand Island is medically underserved, Bullington said. One goal of Prairie Commons is to attract additional medical specialists who are now represented either part time or not at all, he said.

Chief hopes that Prairie Commons will be a place where people can live, work and thrive, Bullington said.

The development will become more attractive down the road, when restaurants and other amenities are added and the hike-and-bike trail is connected to the rest of the city, he said.

In order to compete with cities such as Lincoln, Omaha, Denver and Kansas City, Bullington said, Grand Island must offer professionals an environment in which they will feel comfortable.

