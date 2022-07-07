CHI St. Francis treated seven people for fireworks-related injuries

The emergency department at CHI Health St. Francis treated seven fireworks-related injuries over the holiday weekend, a hospital spokeswoman said.

Grand Island police received 52 fireworks complaints from June 30 through the night of July 4, said Grand Island Police Capt. Jim Duering. That number is lower than usual, Duering said.

Police can give fireworks citations for lighting them off after hours because it’s a violation of curfew, but officers will normally give just a verbal warning, Duering said.

“Our goal is compliance, not necessarily to make the Fourth of July more expensive,” he said.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Department received a handful of fireworks complaints, mostly involving noise, said Chief Deputy Josh Berlie.