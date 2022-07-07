 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

CHI St. Francis treated seven people for fireworks-related injuries

  • 0
CHI Health St. Francis building
INDEPENDENT FILE

The emergency department at CHI Health St. Francis treated seven fireworks-related injuries over the holiday weekend, a hospital spokeswoman said.

Grand Island police received 52 fireworks complaints from June 30 through the night of July 4, said Grand Island Police Capt. Jim Duering. That number is lower than usual, Duering said.

Police can give fireworks citations for lighting them off after hours because it’s a violation of curfew, but officers will normally give just a verbal warning, Duering said.

“Our goal is compliance, not necessarily to make the Fourth of July more expensive,” he said.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Department received a handful of fireworks complaints, mostly involving noise, said Chief Deputy Josh Berlie.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

‘America’s Stonehenge’ rocked by explosion, investigators seeking suspect

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts