Chicago reschedules concert at Heartland Events Center

Chicago, the legendary rock ‘n’ roll band with horns, is set to perform Friday, Nov. 12, at the Heartland Events Center, more than a year and a half after originally scheduled.

Chicago initially was scheduled at the Heartland Events Center on April 4, 2020, and postponed due to COVID. All tickets purchased previously through Ticketmaster and Etix will be honored.

Hailed as one of the “most important bands in music since the dawn of the rock and roll era” by former President Bill Clinton, Chicago came in at No. 9, the highest charting American band in Billboard Magazine’s recent Hot 200 All-Time Top Artists. And Chicago is the first American rock band to chart Top 40 albums in six consecutive decades.

Chicago was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2016. This was its first nomination although the band had been eligible since 1994.

Chicago’s first album, “Chicago Transit Authority,” was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2014, and the band performed on the Grammy stage for the first time that year.

