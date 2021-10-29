Chicago reschedules concert at Heartland Events Center

Chicago, the legendary rock ‘n’ roll band with horns, is set to perform Friday, Nov. 12, at the Heartland Events Center, more than a year and a half after originally scheduled.
Chicago initially was scheduled at the Heartland Events Center on April 4, 2020, and postponed due to COVID. All tickets purchased previously through Ticketmaster and Etix will be honored.
Hailed as one of the “most important bands in music since the dawn of the rock and roll era” by former President Bill Clinton, Chicago came in at No. 9, the highest charting American band in Billboard Magazine’s recent Hot 200 All-Time Top Artists. And Chicago is the first American rock band to chart Top 40 albums in six consecutive decades.
Chicago was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2016. This was its first nomination although the band had been eligible since 1994.
Chicago’s first album, “Chicago Transit Authority,” was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2014, and the band performed on the Grammy stage for the first time that year.
Robert Lamm and James Pankow were inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2017. These legendary songwriters wrote mega-hits such as, “25 or 6 to 4,” “Saturday In The Park,” “Feelin’ Stronger Every Day,” “Make Me Smile” and many others.
Chicago released a new Christmas album, “Chicago Christmas,” in 2019. It spotlights the legendary group’s trademark sound on eight original songs, two yuletide favorites and one timeless classic that embraces the spirit of hope. It is the 37th album of the band’s career and its fourth holiday collection.
Chicago’s lifetime achievements include a Grammy Award, multiple American Music Awards, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, a Chicago street dedicated in its honor, and keys to and proclamations from an impressive list of U.S. cities. Record sales top the 100,000,000 mark, and include 21 Top 10 singles, five consecutive No. 1 albums, 11 No. 1 singles and five gold singles. An incredible 25 of its 36 albums have been certified platinum, and the band has a total of 47 gold and platinum awards.
Three band members are part of the tour and they are Robert Lamm on keyboards and vocals, Lee Loughnane on trumpet and vocals and James Pankow on trombone. The band lineup also includes Wally Reyes Jr. on drums, Keith Howland on guitar and vocals, Lou Pardini on keyboards and vocals, Ray Herrmann on sax and flute, Neil Donell on vocals, Brett Simons on bass and Ramon “Ray” Yslas on percussion.
Showtime for the Nov. 12 concert is 7:30 p.m.
Tickets range from $36 to $96 (plus fees) and are on sale at the HEC box office (8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday), and online at Etix.com.