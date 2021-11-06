Chicken ‘grand’ at Grand Island's Grand Generation Center

Believe the hype. The oven-fried chicken at Grand Generation Center is just as good as it’s cracked up to be.

My wife and I visited the senior center Thursday to check out the chicken, and we were impressed.

“This is just about the best chicken I’ve ever had,” Kenna said.

The oven-baked chicken may be the Grand Generation Center’s most popular dish. Some say it’s better than the chicken at the Saddle Club, which is apparently no small feat.

The person behind the oven-fried chicken is Evelyne Rice, the center’s head cook and kitchen manager.

She doesn’t want to give away her breading secret. But she’ll talk in general about her chicken.

“I bread it and lay it out on sheet pans and then I drizzle melted butter over it and have it in the convection oven,” she said. “That is one of the main keys, is that convection oven.”

Rice keeps the chicken in the convection oven for about an hour and a half. That time makes the chicken “nice and golden,” crisps the outside, “keeps the juices on the inside and makes it wonderful,” she said.

Patrons like more than the oven-fried chicken, which is served every other Thursday.