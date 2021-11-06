Chicken ‘grand’ at Grand Island's Grand Generation Center

Believe the hype. The oven-fried chicken at Grand Generation Center is just as good as it’s cracked up to be.
My wife and I visited the senior center Thursday to check out the chicken, and we were impressed.
“This is just about the best chicken I’ve ever had,” Kenna said.
The oven-baked chicken may be the Grand Generation Center’s most popular dish. Some say it’s better than the chicken at the Saddle Club, which is apparently no small feat.
The person behind the oven-fried chicken is Evelyne Rice, the center’s head cook and kitchen manager.
She doesn’t want to give away her breading secret. But she’ll talk in general about her chicken.
“I bread it and lay it out on sheet pans and then I drizzle melted butter over it and have it in the convection oven,” she said. “That is one of the main keys, is that convection oven.”
Rice keeps the chicken in the convection oven for about an hour and a half. That time makes the chicken “nice and golden,” crisps the outside, “keeps the juices on the inside and makes it wonderful,” she said.
Patrons like more than the oven-fried chicken, which is served every other Thursday.
A close second is the meat loaf. In addition, fettuccine Alfredo with grilled chicken strips “has become a big favorite,” Rice said.
Chicken wasn’t the only thing my wife liked about her meal. She was pleased to find cucumber slices in the macaroni salad and bacon bits in the pea salad.
There’s nothing my wife likes better than a good salad bar, and the Grand Generation Center has a good one. Soup is also provided except on chicken days.
On Thursdays, some Grand Generation visitors are happy because they get to enjoy chicken and pinochle.
One such group consisted of Patty Wilhelmi, Jackie Bunge, Arlene Boyd, Lowell Goodman and Russ and Charlene Lemburg. The latter couple lives near Boelus. Goodman, by the way, moved to Grand Island in 1944, when he was 16.
Invited to lunch by the senior center, we shared our table with Grand Island radio personality Brian Gallagher and Hall County Commissioner Pam Lancaster.
Knowing of Gallagher’s football allegiance, I said, “Brian, we’re going to talk about the Green Bay Packers.”
“Gee, I wish you would,” Lancaster said. I don’t think she meant it.
Gallagher also was pleased with the chicken. “It’s wonderful,” he said.
The Grand Generation Center lets you choose white or dark meat, which is good news for my marriage. For some odd reason, my wife likes white meat.
Although the menu changes every day, there are some things you can count on. Almost every day, the center has mashed potatoes and gravy.
Anita Dankert, seated at another table, likes Wednesdays, when the center rotates between beef, turkey roast, pork roast and baked ham.
She and Mary Ann Homan, seated at the same table, planned to play pinochle after the meal.
Another person at the table was Delmar Eggers, 86. Besides chicken, he likes liver and onions.
The center serves liver once a month.
“Just let me know what day it is and I promise not to be here,” Gallagher said.
On liver days, Rice always has an alternate main dish. So if a guy likes liver and his wife doesn’t, both will be happy.
Some guys show up once a month — for the liver and onions.
Rice knows liver is a contentious topic. She’s no fan of it herself.
“I only cook it because it’s on the menu,” she said.
Harold Cline, 80, likes every meal the center makes. “I haven’t had a bad one yet,” said Cline, who comes five days a week.
Anyone can have lunch at the senior center. For those 60 and older, a donation of $5 is requested. Those younger than 60 must pay $7. Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Some people come only for their favorite dishes, such as chicken or meat loaf.
“I wish they’d come other days because the other meals are really good, too,” Rice said.
Why is Rice such a good cook? “I credit my mom,” she says.
If you can’t come in, you can pick up the day’s lunch in your car outside. The same meal is delivered to homes that qualify.
Near the end of our meal, I saw Gary Quandt, who’s a cook at the Grand Generation Center.
“Sir, were you the one who applied for the dishwasher position?” he asked me.
Rice’s talents extend beyond cooking. “She’s put up with me for the last year,” Quandt said.
All old guys think they’re funny.
Leaving the dining room, Goodman approached our table and said, “I’m glad you got to see me.”
As we left, my wife and I were both happy. I got credit for taking her to lunch, and I didn’t have to pay for it.
Jeff Bahr is a reporter for The Independent. He may be reached at jeff.bahr@theindependent.com.