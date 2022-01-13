Chief Carrier employee honored for helping military employee

To Mandee Lade, adjusting one of her new drivers’ schedule to accommodate his Army National Guard requirements was just “doing (her) job.”

Bobby Higgins, the driver in question didn’t see it that way, so much so that he nominated Lede for the Patriot Award, which honors supervisors for supporting Guard and Reserve members or their families.

“She went above and beyond,” Higgins said.

Lade is a driver recruiter for Chief Carriers in Grand Island. Higgins was all set for orientation and training to start his new job driving for Chief, when it was discovered he had Army National Guard commitments falling between the two weeks.

Higgins, who lives nine hours away in Illinois, would have to be back home from Grand Island in time for National Guard duty. Lade said she offered to move his orientation and securement.

“He would have been through Guards, but he was adamant, no, I already made my commitment to you. Then I felt like it was my commitment to him to make sure that he got back for those things.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}