Chief Construction acknowledged as Building of the Year for work in Grand Island

Chief Construction was honored with a 2021 Build Nebraska Award for its work on the Prairie Commons Medical Office Building in Grand Island

Chief was selected for Building of the Year for projects totaling less than $10 million. The recipients of this year’s honors were announced Nov. 4 by the Nebraska Building Chapter of the Associated General Contractors of America.

Chief was honored for the building shell of the medical office building.

The 66,000-square-foot medical office building is a three-story building “overlooking Stuhr Museum to the east and beautiful rural farmland to the west,” says a Chief news release. The structure houses medical clinics including Family Practice, Bryan Health’s Prairie Center Internal Medicine & Nephrology, Mary Lanning Oncology, Grand Island Regional Medical Center Physical Therapy and Innovative Prosthetics.

