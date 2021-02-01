Chief Construction looks to continue building and design momentum in 2021

Look around Grand Island anywhere and you are bound to see the footprint of Chief Construction, whether it’s a small or multimillion-dollar project.

And 2021 promises to be another big year for Chief Construction, said Roger Bullington, president and general manager of Chief Construction.

In 2020, Bullington said Chief Construction was able to continue building up Grand Island even during a pandemic.

“As we move into 2021, we plan to remain a leader in developing this community by supporting businesses as they grow, and providing opportunities at Prairie Commons,” he said.

The pandemic has affected so many in our community in the past year, Bullington said.

“At Chief Construction, we are so thankful that after following new safety protocols, we were able continue to provide opportunities for our employees and the businesses we help build,” he said. “We did see some supply lines and workforce delays, which impacted some of our projects through the spring and summer, but overall we were not shut down once because of the pandemic.”