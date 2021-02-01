Chief Construction looks to continue building and design momentum in 2021

Look around Grand Island anywhere and you are bound to see the footprint of Chief Construction, whether it’s a small or multimillion-dollar project.
And 2021 promises to be another big year for Chief Construction, said Roger Bullington, president and general manager of Chief Construction.
In 2020, Bullington said Chief Construction was able to continue building up Grand Island even during a pandemic.
“As we move into 2021, we plan to remain a leader in developing this community by supporting businesses as they grow, and providing opportunities at Prairie Commons,” he said.
The pandemic has affected so many in our community in the past year, Bullington said.
“At Chief Construction, we are so thankful that after following new safety protocols, we were able continue to provide opportunities for our employees and the businesses we help build,” he said. “We did see some supply lines and workforce delays, which impacted some of our projects through the spring and summer, but overall we were not shut down once because of the pandemic.”
Founded in 1954, Chief Construction is headquartered in Grand Island. What started as a small local construction company is now one of the premier construction companies in the Midwest, specializing in design-build and construction management.
Chief Construction was the initial business of Chief Industries Inc., a diversified international company that also originated in Grand Island in 1954
Prairie Commons
A keystone project for Chief Construction is the Prairie Commons development at the intersection of Highway 281 and Husker Highway.
Bullington said the Prairie Commons Medical Office Building should be completed this spring with tenants moving in with full operation by summer.
He said the new 66,000-square-foot facility will be home to Family Practice of Grand Island, Mary Lanning and Bryan Physician Network, which brings in new partnerships for the GIRMC and the rest of the Grand Island community.
“Tabitha’s Senior Care facility is ready to begin building across from the hospital at Prairie Commons,” he said. “Ground breaking is expected to start this May/June with construction to start shortly after.”
Bullington said there is also the new 25,000-square-foot, two story Class A office space going up on Prairie View Street.
“This building will be an owner-occupied, two-tenant office,” he said. “This project expands Prairie Commons to the south as more new businesses begin moving onto the site.”
And Prairie Common is not the only place in the Grand Island area where Chief Construction crews will be busy during the next year.
Regional hospital, renovation
Last year, Bullington said, the Grand Island Regional Medical Center opened its doors for business.
“It was with great honor that Chief Construction was selected, at the 2020 AGC – Build Nebraska Awards, for Building of the Year – Greater Than $50 Million, for the new Grand Island Regional Medical Center,” he said. “This is AGC’s highest level of achievement each year, and it is the first time a build outside the Omaha and Lincoln metro area has received this honor.”
Bullington said the new 175,000-square-foot hospital was a “huge economic benefit to the community, utilizing many local contractors, providing jobs to hundreds of employees and being the flagship anchor at Prairie Commons.”
He said Chief Construction also was selected as Honorable Mention for Building of the Year – Less than $10 Million, for its renovation of the Pinnacle Bank in downtown Grand Island.
“Located in a remodeled building constructed in the 19th century, this 8,000-square-foot remodel transformed an old dilapidated space into one that provides for conventional bank functions in a nontraditional way,” Bullington said.
He said the space features transparent offices, flexible seating options, a coffee bar and custom architectural details throughout. “Since opening in late 2019, the community response to the building has been overwhelmingly positive,” Bullington said.
CNRA, Early Learning Center
In October 2020, he said there was a ribbon-cutting held at Central Nebraska Regional Airport’s new Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting Facility.
“This event brought community, state and national leaders together in a strong show of support for the great work being done at the CNRA,” Bullington said. “Gov. Pete Ricketts called the new facility a “great upgrade” and said the airport is crucial to commerce and travel in central Nebraska.
He said Construction Rental has moved in next door to the Chief Construction headquarters as their new building was completed last fall.
For construction projects in-progress, Bullington said Chief Construction at Dramco is nearing completion as they finish off the manufacturing expansion at their facility.
Nova Tech’s warehouse expansion, he said, will be completed this spring as they finish up final details.
Another project is the Grand Island Public School’s new Early Learning Center.
“It is well underway as we convert 40,000 square feet of old Shopko floor space into a top-tier educational space for the youth of our community,” Bullington said.
He said the expected completion date is August 2021.
Other projects that Chief Construction is currently working on:
— Ken’s Appliance. “Their new location was another space that we were able to renovate after Shopko left town,” Bullington said. “Ken’s was able to have their ribbon cutting and open house in January of 2021 as we completed construction at the start of the New Year.”
— Anderson Jeep’s renovation and remodel will bring new life to its old facility when construction is completed this spring.
— Arby’s at Bosselmans Travel Center brings a new fast food option to the north exit off of the interstate at Highway 281, which is expected to be completed this spring.
New construction projects to begin this year, Bullington said, is the new build at Bullet Weights and Ray O’Connor’s renovation at Southeast Commons.
“While we have been given various opportunities to work in the Grand Island community, Chief Construction has ongoing construction projects in many other communities across the state,” he said.
Those locations include Kearney, Norfolk, Hastings, Omaha, Mullen, Lincoln, North Platte, Aurora, La Vista, Broken Bow, Harvard, Elkhorn, Giltner and Seward.