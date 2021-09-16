Chief will likely build temporary gaming facility in Grand Island

While Elite is “anxious to get things moving along,” the company is being respectful of the commission’s process. Once Elite is “able to move forward we’ll be ready to begin the process and break ground,” she said.

“There’s always a chance” gaming might begin in Grand Island before the end of the year, Hasselhoff said. But “there’s a lot to be done.”

Haselhoff, who is general manager of Grand Falls Casino and Golf Resort at Larchwood, Iowa, received a promotion this week. She and Mo Hyder, who lives in the Quad Cities, were appointed to be regional vice presidents of Elite Casino Resorts.

While Haselhoff will continue in her role at the Larchwood casino, she also will oversee the Grand Island Casino Resort at Fonner Park.

“I’m just excited about being part of that development there. I think it’s going to be fun and exciting and can’t wait for it to begin,” she said.

The general manager of the Grand Island casino, who is yet to be named, will report to Haselhoff.

“So I will travel back and forth between the properties,” she said.

