Child Advocacy Center takes on new name

The new name of the Central Nebraska Child Advocacy Center is First Light, which is fitting, because many of the people the center serves are coming out of the dark.

The nonprofit agency works with children, many of whom are the victims of abuse. Those interviews are recorded and viewed by law enforcement, social services and medical and referral professionals. The process is done to spare children from having to tell their story multiple times.

The new name was unveiled at a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the organization’s longtime home, 2335 N. Webb Road. The ceremony was attended by about 40 people, who included staff members, board members, contracted employees and members of law enforcement.

First Light says it provides “the first light toward hope and healing.”

The child advocacy center, which began operating in 2001, serves a 10-county area. Those counties are Hall, Howard, Hamilton, Greeley, Garfield, Webster, Wheeler, Clay, Merrick and Nuckolls.

The child advocacy center rebranded to avoid confusion with nonprofits and businesses with similar names. Many organizations have Central Nebraska in their names or CN in their acronyms, said Shannon Krejci, executive director of what is now First Light.