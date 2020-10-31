Child Advocacy Center takes on new name

The new name of the Central Nebraska Child Advocacy Center is First Light, which is fitting, because many of the people the center serves are coming out of the dark.
The nonprofit agency works with children, many of whom are the victims of abuse. Those interviews are recorded and viewed by law enforcement, social services and medical and referral professionals. The process is done to spare children from having to tell their story multiple times.
The new name was unveiled at a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the organization’s longtime home, 2335 N. Webb Road. The ceremony was attended by about 40 people, who included staff members, board members, contracted employees and members of law enforcement.
First Light says it provides “the first light toward hope and healing.”
The child advocacy center, which began operating in 2001, serves a 10-county area. Those counties are Hall, Howard, Hamilton, Greeley, Garfield, Webster, Wheeler, Clay, Merrick and Nuckolls.
The child advocacy center rebranded to avoid confusion with nonprofits and businesses with similar names. Many organizations have Central Nebraska in their names or CN in their acronyms, said Shannon Krejci, executive director of what is now First Light.
The new name hopefully will let “people know who we are,” she said.
Even during a pandemic, child abuse continues to rise, Krejci said.
First Light employees interview potential victims of sexual and/or physical abuse, who may have witnessed domestic violence or another violent crime, may be a victim or witness of human trafficking, a kidnapping victim and/or been removed from a drug-endangered environment.
Nebraska law requires that those children be interviewed by a trained forensic interviewer at a child advocacy center.
Law enforcement works closely with the child advocacy center. The interviews are recorded for prosecution purposes.
If a child reports sexual abuse that’s occurred within 72 hours, a pediatric sexual assault nurse examines the child and collects evidence. That examination is done at the child advocacy center in a child-friendly environment.
First Light also provides hair follicle drug testing for children when there are allegations that a child has been in a drug-exposed environment and/or ingested substances.
Those tests typically involve children younger than 5.
In this area, methamphetamine is typically the drug involved.
“I would say about 90% of our tests are positive for methamphetamine,” Krejci said.
The child advocacy center provides “ongoing advocacy services for the child and protective caregiver throughout the process, including the court process,” according to a news release. All of those services are provided at no cost to the child or family.
In addition, the center obtains grants to send law enforcement, Health and Human Services personnel, county attorneys and medical professionals to training.
“Each year we provide over 500 continuing education hours to these professionals,” based on the release. “These trainings ensure our community is using the most up-to-date and best practices in the field of child abuse.”
