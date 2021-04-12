Child care crucial to early development, Birth to 11 group says

“As a business partner, if they want to invest in early childhood, whether it’s quality of paying for additional slots for people to attend, that’s what they can do,” she said.

Also a problem is that most child care employees are underpaid, Beck said.

“I’ve talked to some child care providers who say they can’t even afford to send their own kids to the center where they work,” she said. “People who collect garbage make more than child care providers.”

Care itself is also expensive. Beck advocates for support for child centers from the state and the community, similar to public schools.

“In a way, that’s child care,” she said. “When we send preschoolers, kindergartners and so on to school, they’re educating them but also taking care of them.”

The benefits of such support are many, not just for a child, but for the community, as well.

“We would have less crime. We’d have less special education, less dropouts, less violence. We’d have more homeowners and more people going to college,” Beck said. “It really is the best time in a child’s life when a difference can be made.”