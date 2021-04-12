Child care crucial to early development, Birth to 11 group says

The first few years of life are critical to a child’s development.
Hall County Community Collaborative’s Birth to 11 committee advocates for greater access to early child care and more support for child care centers.
A setting that is loving, committed and full of language and structure leads to positive brain to development, explains Barbara Beck, H3C member and Central Community College early childhood education instructor.
“It’s a time in a person’s life where you can make a bigger difference in the trajectory of where their life is going,” Beck said. “A lousy childhood leads to a lousy life.”
H3C brings people who are invested in early childhood, including business and community partners, into the conversation through a common agenda.
Concerns include improving the workforce and facilitating greater care.
“Instead of everybody working by themselves, they’re coming together as one, really trying to improve the quality of child care,” H3C Executive Director Julie Nash said. “We’re talking about those gaps and what needs to be done.”
Access to child care centers is critical, Nash said.
There aren’t enough child care slots available for children in the area, though. H3C is working to find ways to expand those slots through business partnerships.
“As a business partner, if they want to invest in early childhood, whether it’s quality of paying for additional slots for people to attend, that’s what they can do,” she said.
Also a problem is that most child care employees are underpaid, Beck said.
“I’ve talked to some child care providers who say they can’t even afford to send their own kids to the center where they work,” she said. “People who collect garbage make more than child care providers.”
Care itself is also expensive. Beck advocates for support for child centers from the state and the community, similar to public schools.
“In a way, that’s child care,” she said. “When we send preschoolers, kindergartners and so on to school, they’re educating them but also taking care of them.”
The benefits of such support are many, not just for a child, but for the community, as well.
“We would have less crime. We’d have less special education, less dropouts, less violence. We’d have more homeowners and more people going to college,” Beck said. “It really is the best time in a child’s life when a difference can be made.”
Beck also wants to dispel the notion that child care is the mother’s responsibility.
Among other criticisms, such care is impractical because families cannot survive on a single income.
“Moms have no other choice but to work,” she said. “Nebraska has the highest percentage of both parents in the workforce who have kids under the age of 6. We like to say, ‘why can’t mom stay at home? Because then they can’t pay their bills.’”
Parents can advocate for quality care, particularly on a legislative level by contacting their senators.
The first five years for a child are critical to development, Nash said.
“The synapses in their brains are being formed at that time,” she said. “The connections they make during those first five years impact not only their ability to be successful in the classroom, but way later in life.”
