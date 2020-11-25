Child care providers get needed COVID-19 information at virtual meeting

The Hall County Community Collaborative and the Central District Health Department provides information Monday night to area child care facilities about how to prevent the spread of COVID-19 during a virtual meeting.
Saffron Buettner, early childhood coordinator for Hall County Community Collaborative, said that since the first wave of COVID-19 cases started this past spring, the organization has received a number of calls from child care providers related to the virus — many of which were about quarantining. After visiting with Teresa Anderson, health director for CDHD, she decided to partner with her to host a meeting via Zoom where child care providers could hear “directly from the source.”
Buettner said this was the first time a meeting was held between CDHD and child care providers. There were 23 child care providers who attended the meeting.
“As we had those cases starting to rise again, and providers were having to make those decisions to close their classrooms or child care facilities for two weeks during a quarantine, there were just so many questions that were coming up,” she said. “They were questions like, ‘Why are we being quarantined?’ ‘Why are we having to close down our room?’ ‘How do we follow regulations to stay open?’ and all of those things because this is their livelihood.”
Buettner said that this is the first time a state-issued directed health measure specifically addresses child care providers. The DHM states that if a staff member at a child care facility is within 6 feet of a child for more than 15 minutes, they need to wear a mask.
“Some of the biggest concerns that providers have are that they didn’t understand the reasons why we are needing them to wear masks all day long when they are around children for more than 15 minutes in a close 6-foot proximity. We get comfortable sometimes because we are near somebody for an extended period of time and we think that we all are safe. But, the research is showing that is not true. So we are trying to help them get an understanding of the masks,” she said.
Anderson said the meeting was a way for both CDHD and the Hall County Community Collaborative to review the DHM and to discuss some of the issues child care providers are facing in regard to COVID-19.
“We spent a lot of time on quarantine and isolation, but we also spent a lot of time talking about COVID as the risk that it is and how children are able to spread it,” she said. “We talked about how some adults are having long-term complications. I think a lot of times, people do not realize that this is not just another type of flu or cold; it is more dangerous than we first thought it would be.”
Anderson said the CDHD also has had questions of under what authority it can require someone to quarantine and how privacy is a factor in this.
“One of the things we said is that through statute, we have the ability to quarantine and isolate,” she said. “The information provided to public health is appropriate so that we can investigate disease.”
Buettner said one item that was shared with child care providers during the virtual meeting was that they have rights and that if they don’t agree with a decision that is given to them by CDHD, they can appeal it to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
“I think that is empowering to people because sometimes we feel this one entity has all this power to tell them what to do,” she said. “This just gives them a voice and saying, ‘You can appeal this quarantine and go to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and get a second decision.’ From there, it is either upheld or it is overturned. So I think that was really comforting for some providers to know that they have those options.”
Anderson and Buettner said the goal is to have child care providers remain open to serve children and families.
Anderson said the CDHD is “very much aware” of the fact that a day care closing could have a “domino effect” on the community.
“That is why meetings like this are so important,” she said. “If the day care closes, the moms and dads of those kids cannot go to work. If those moms and dads are first responders, hospital employees, teachers or any other number of positions, then it really taxes the system. So there is a snowball effect to a day care closing.”
Buettner said she hopes to have a follow-up meeting if the current spike in COVID-19 cases continues.
