Child care providers get needed COVID-19 information at virtual meeting

“Some of the biggest concerns that providers have are that they didn’t understand the reasons why we are needing them to wear masks all day long when they are around children for more than 15 minutes in a close 6-foot proximity. We get comfortable sometimes because we are near somebody for an extended period of time and we think that we all are safe. But, the research is showing that is not true. So we are trying to help them get an understanding of the masks,” she said.

Anderson said the meeting was a way for both CDHD and the Hall County Community Collaborative to review the DHM and to discuss some of the issues child care providers are facing in regard to COVID-19.

“We spent a lot of time on quarantine and isolation, but we also spent a lot of time talking about COVID as the risk that it is and how children are able to spread it,” she said. “We talked about how some adults are having long-term complications. I think a lot of times, people do not realize that this is not just another type of flu or cold; it is more dangerous than we first thought it would be.”

Anderson said the CDHD also has had questions of under what authority it can require someone to quarantine and how privacy is a factor in this.