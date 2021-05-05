Child care providers wear a lot of hats

Between the three of them, Allen, Budd and Golka have been caregivers for almost 100 years. Allen has had her child care business for 45 years, and Golka 14. A child care provider wears many hats. She is a teacher, nurse, cook, playground supervisor, cleaner and diaper changer. They do arts and crafts and take kids for walks.

“We’re librarians also, because every five weeks, I go and get 30 new books for the children, religiously,” Allen said.

Budd often goes on walks with kids and involves them in other outdoor activities.

Golka’s favorite thing to do is play with the little kids on their level. She draws and does crafts with them, plays games and just enjoys “the little conversations and questions they come up with. After all, they will grow up one day and every little thing we do to help their little minds learn and grow right now is essential,” she wrote.

In addition to reading to kids, Allen enjoys table time activities. She and the kids also gather in a circle, hold hands and do finger plays. At the same time, they learn rhymes and songs. Allen takes kids on walks and provides outdoor playtime, including summer Parks and Recreation programs.

Allen and Budd say they are thankful for the many children, parents and grandparents they’ve served over the years.