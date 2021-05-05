Child care providers wear a lot of hats

Many child care providers start out the same way.
They stay home to take care of their own children. Word spreads to friends and neighbors that they’re staying home, and they ask if they can watch their children.
Before you know it, they’re in-home child care providers.
That’s what happened to Roseann Allen and Jenny Golka.
Both women enjoy the time they spend with children.
“Oh, I love what I do,” Allen said. “I dearly love it.”
“I thoroughly enjoy seeing their smiling faces when they walk through the door in the morning. They always make me laugh and smile with the funny things they say and do,” Golka wrote in a short summary of her work.
In addition to her own children, Janice Budd cared for teachers’ children when she started out. She has now been in the business for 40 years.
To be a provider, you have to like kids, and you shouldn’t mind being tied to your house. To do their jobs, child care providers have to spend 50 hours a week at home, Budd said.
Allen, Budd and Golka are all licensed in-home child care providers. If you see those women or any other caregiver, give them your best wishes on Friday, which is National Provider Appreciation Day. Teachers and nannies are also to be celebrated on Friday.
Between the three of them, Allen, Budd and Golka have been caregivers for almost 100 years. Allen has had her child care business for 45 years, and Golka 14. A child care provider wears many hats. She is a teacher, nurse, cook, playground supervisor, cleaner and diaper changer. They do arts and crafts and take kids for walks.
“We’re librarians also, because every five weeks, I go and get 30 new books for the children, religiously,” Allen said.
Budd often goes on walks with kids and involves them in other outdoor activities.
Golka’s favorite thing to do is play with the little kids on their level. She draws and does crafts with them, plays games and just enjoys “the little conversations and questions they come up with. After all, they will grow up one day and every little thing we do to help their little minds learn and grow right now is essential,” she wrote.
In addition to reading to kids, Allen enjoys table time activities. She and the kids also gather in a circle, hold hands and do finger plays. At the same time, they learn rhymes and songs. Allen takes kids on walks and provides outdoor playtime, including summer Parks and Recreation programs.
Allen and Budd say they are thankful for the many children, parents and grandparents they’ve served over the years.
Golka says she has been blessed “to have fantastic parents and children to hug and adore come through my day care.”
All three women are involved with the Grand Island Child Care Association. The nonprofit group meets once a month during the school year. Group members receive training, network and exchange ideas.
Golka has been the president for the last three years. Any parent, child care provider or educator of young children is welcome to join. The annual fee is $25. For information, send an email to Jlgolka@ymail.com.
Because the providers are licensed, they must receive 12 hours of training annually. The presentations they attend through the Grand Island Child Care Association count toward that training.
As licensed providers, they take part in the USDA food program.
“The food we serve them has to be USDA-approved,” Allen said.
They also adhere to a list of regulations. A licensed child care provider has to be “an extremely good record keeper,” she said.
Among other things, they’re required to have one fire drill a month and four tornado drills between April and September. Their facilities are also inspected.
Allen originally worked as a secretary. But she went from working behind a desk to associating with kiddos.
She attended the organizational meeting of the Grand Island Child Care Association 41 years ago.