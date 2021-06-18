 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Child Evangelism Fellowship concert to feature Coffee Anderson on July 2 in Kearney
0 comments

Child Evangelism Fellowship concert to feature Coffee Anderson on July 2 in Kearney

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

KEARNEY — Child Evangelism Fellowship of Central Nebraska will present its annual concert fundraiser featuring Coffee Anderson on July 2 at Kearney First Baptist Church.

Anderson is a Christian country musician who stars in “Country Ever After” on NetFlix.

The concert will begin at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6. The church is located at 3610 Sixth Ave. in Kearney.

Tickets can be purchased by going to www.cefcentral.com or at https://www.itickets.com/register/new/453498?

All funds raised go directly to provide free after-school and summer programs to children all across the Tri-Cities and other surrounding counties.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

50 Million Americans Hit by ‘Record-Breaking’ Heat Wave

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts