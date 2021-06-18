Child Evangelism Fellowship concert to feature Coffee Anderson on July 2 in Kearney

KEARNEY — Child Evangelism Fellowship of Central Nebraska will present its annual concert fundraiser featuring Coffee Anderson on July 2 at Kearney First Baptist Church.

Anderson is a Christian country musician who stars in “Country Ever After” on NetFlix.

The concert will begin at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6. The church is located at 3610 Sixth Ave. in Kearney.

Tickets can be purchased by going to www.cefcentral.com or at https://www.itickets.com/register/new/453498?

All funds raised go directly to provide free after-school and summer programs to children all across the Tri-Cities and other surrounding counties.