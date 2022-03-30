Children’s theater one-act plays set for Saturday at the Liederkranz

The Catherine Fosket Children’s Theatre will present two children’s one acts in one performance only on Saturday.

“The Thirty-Three Little Pigs” by Brian Taylor and “The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life on Earth” by Jeremy Johnson and Brian Taylor, will take the stage at 2 p.m. at the Liederkranz, 401 W. First St. This show was originally scheduled for January, but was canceled due to COVID.

In “The Thirty-Three Little Pigs,” 33 pigs in the meadow continuously outsmart the hungry wolf, much in the style of Roadrunner and Coyote or Tom and Jerry. From Straw, Stick and Brick pigs to Pirate, Chef and Ninja pigs (plus 27 endearing others!), they each have their chance to misdirect, heckle and hound the bumbling Big Bad Wolf, who only finds himself further and further from getting his fill of little piggies.

"The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life on Earth” features alien daytime talk show host Valendia Vortex and her rambunctious invertebrate sidekick Troq who are searching for superior beings on the planet Earth. They call upon today’s guests — Dracula, Frankenstein’s monster, a werewolf and the invisible woman — to prove their universal mettle! But vampire “Vladdy” is plain old batty, Frankenstein’s monster is frenzied, Wolfie is just a hyper pup, and Invisible Woman, who appears (if you can call it that) via video, has an extraordinary gift that’s really no gift at all.

The cast features children in third through eighth grade. Angie Liske and Steven Gobel are the directors, with Jeannee Mueller Fossberg as producer and Larry Cast as business manager.

Tickets are $3 for children and $5 for adults and will be available at the door; children 3 and younger admitted free. All proceeds will benefit the Catherine Fosket Liederkranz Scholarship fund for graduating high school seniors.

The Catherine Fosket Liederkranz Children’s Theatre is named after the late Catherine Fosket, a retired teacher who directed the first children’s theater at the Liederkranz in 1990. Fosket was also heavily involved in the Grand Island Little Theatre and the Grand Island Parks and Rec Department’s summer children’s theater production.

After her death in 1994, her family requested the children’s theater production at the Liederkranz continue in her honor. Proceeds from this annual production are used to fund a scholarship established in her name.

For more information, contact Fossberg at 308-379-2015, Liske at 308-940-1365 or the Liederkranz at 308-382-9337.

Masks are recommended, but not required.