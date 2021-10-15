 Skip to main content
Children's museum to host Halloween Hoopla Saturday at Hall County Park
Imagination City Children’s Museum is will host Halloween Hoopla beginning Saturday at Hall County Park.

The event starts with a Halloween parade at 6 p.m. Those attending are advised to show up early to secure a parking spot around the drive.

After the parade, there will be Halloween-themed games in the field. As the sun goes down, it will be time for the In-the-Dark Treat Hunt down the trails (recommended for older children). Don’t forget to bring a flashlight if staying for the hunt.

Food trucks will also be on hand. Admission is $15 per family.

