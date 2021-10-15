Children's museum to host Halloween Hoopla Saturday at Hall County Park

Imagination City Children’s Museum is will host Halloween Hoopla beginning Saturday at Hall County Park.
The event starts with a Halloween parade at 6 p.m. Those attending are advised to show up early to secure a parking spot around the drive.
After the parade, there will be Halloween-themed games in the field. As the sun goes down, it will be time for the In-the-Dark Treat Hunt down the trails (recommended for older children). Don’t forget to bring a flashlight if staying for the hunt.
Food trucks will also be on hand. Admission is $15 per family.
