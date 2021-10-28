Chim, chim, cher-ee: Grand Island High's ‘Poppins’ cast will have fun with audience

There are many reasons to see the show. “The music is so entertaining and we’re just very talented, honestly,” LaBrie said.

What’s it like putting such a large show together?

“It is very stressful, but really fun at the same time,” said director Gary Alexander.

Early Tuesday evening, students were busy finishing up the set.

“The kids are really coming together,” getting the set ready so that they can present “something out that is really amazing for everybody and something that they can be proud of,” Alexander said. A large production requires “a lot of effort from everybody.”

People should attend the musical because “the kids are amazing,” Alexander said. “I would pay twice the ticket price easily to come watch this production” because the things the students are able to do “boggle my mind, seriously. They are a great group of kids. Whether they’re singing , dancing or acting, they are 100% committed to it, and they put together a heck of a show.”

In talking to the cast members, hard work is a running theme.