Chim, chim, cher-ee: Grand Island High's ‘Poppins’ cast will have fun with audience

You don’t have to look very hard for reasons to attend “Mary Poppins the Musical.”
The show is “magical,” says cast member Ayva LaBrie.
Cast members will fly high above the stage. One of them is a nanny with an umbrella. Another is a chimney sweep.
More than 80 Grand Island High School students are involved in the musical, which opens Friday night.
Actress Chloe Holsinger says “it’s a beast of a show.” The company has put “hours and hours and hours of hard work” into the production, “but it’s definitely worth it. We have so many cool special effects, the costumes are amazing, the sets are amazing,” said Holsinger, who plays Mary Poppins. She thinks “the community is really going to like this show,”
Holsinger couldn’t think of a better musical to do her senior year.
For her, the biggest challenge of playing Mary Poppins “was finding the character because on the surface Mary Poppins is just a prim and proper woman who likes things her way. But after doing some digging into the characterization of it, I’ve learned a lot more about her and I’ve learned how to portray her in a way that can show all of her layers.”
That discovery was difficult “because it’s not in plain sight. I had to dig for it.”
Some things about playing Mary Poppins are not challenging.
“She’s very sassy,” Holsinger said. “You wouldn’t expect that from her, but she is very quick-witted, and I love playing that part, because when you least expect it, she has just the right thing to say.”
Holsinger does a lot of singing in the show.
Her favorite number is “Playing the Game.”
“That’s the one where the toys sing with me and I sing to the children,” she said.
Holsinger is one of the actors who don a harness.
“When I first flew, it wasn’t what I was expecting it to be. But it’s more fun than anything else,” she said.
Her first flight was a little daunting.
“Yes, I was definitely scared the first time they pulled me up there, but you get used to it pretty quick,” Holsinger said.
Gage Brockmeier, who plays Bert, also finds flying exciting.
What’s the best part of being in “Mary Poppins”?
“I think just how much fun we get to have,” Brockmeier said. “There’s so much positivity in this show. Bert’s never really sad. He’s always a pretty happy, jolly guy.
It’s really fun to get to be a part of all the big, happy songs.”
His favorite song in the show is “Jolly Holiday.”
Kerrigen Jelinek, who plays Jane Banks, is enthusiastic about the musical.
“It’s fun to have a part and just get so committed to it, and just give it all you’ve got onstage,” said Jelinek, who likes “working with some really great actresses.”
Jelinek has a lot going on with band, show choir and school work.
In spite of her conflicts, “I really want to be here every single night,” Jelinek said.
She likes being part of a community of people, and seeing people who “love the same thing I love,” she said. “And we form bonds from that, which is really fun.”
LaBrie said work started slowly, with a lot of long rehearsals.
“But once we started picking it up, it has been so fun. I look forward to it every day,” she said.
“I really enjoy working with the cast, and the directors are awesome,” said LaBrie, who plays Mrs. Banks. “We’re all a good team. We work really hard. A lot of people don’t mess around.”
Plus, LaBrie loves performing, “so obviously that’s a big plus.”
There are many reasons to see the show. “The music is so entertaining and we’re just very talented, honestly,” LaBrie said.
What’s it like putting such a large show together?
“It is very stressful, but really fun at the same time,” said director Gary Alexander.
Early Tuesday evening, students were busy finishing up the set.
“The kids are really coming together,” getting the set ready so that they can present “something out that is really amazing for everybody and something that they can be proud of,” Alexander said. A large production requires “a lot of effort from everybody.”
People should attend the musical because “the kids are amazing,” Alexander said. “I would pay twice the ticket price easily to come watch this production” because the things the students are able to do “boggle my mind, seriously. They are a great group of kids. Whether they’re singing , dancing or acting, they are 100% committed to it, and they put together a heck of a show.”
In talking to the cast members, hard work is a running theme.
Everyone has put a lot of dedication, blood, sweat and tears into the musical. “And I think that having the community show up and watch us is going to prove that it was all worth it,” Holsinger said. “So I would really encourage everyone to come out and watch it.”