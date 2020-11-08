China rebuilds its swine herds; move could hurt U.S. exports there

After the discovery of ASF in Germany in September, Sawyer said that many key pork importing countries banned German pork, opening the window for increased shipments from the U.S. and other key pork exporters. He said this provides the U.S. a short-term opportunity to increase market share in China, as Germany represents approximately 14% of China’s pork imports.

Although the ban is unlikely to last forever, and with China’s hog prices showing signs of weakening, Sawyer said the U.S. still may feel the pressure of reduced Chinese pork imports.

While lower trade flows with China to pre-ASF levels would bring a good deal of stress to the U.S. pork sector, he said there are strategies and changes the pork industry can make now to help dampen that impact. Shifting trade relationships from transactional to strategic, pursuing trade diversification and building the U.S. market are among those strategies.

Sawyer said the greatest opportunity and possible challenge for the U.S. pork sector is the U.S. market itself. With few exceptions over the last 30 years, he said the annual per capita pork consumption in the U.S. has been range bound between 48 and 52 pounds.