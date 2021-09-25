Chipmunks terrorize dog for their own amusement

Getting to the cottage requires a long car ride.

Penny hates to travel. But for her, the long trip hurts less than getting left behind.

When she’s out in nature, she’s more alert and interested in life.

Back in the big city, her greatest excitement comes from having to “scare off the package delivery guy,” Brenna says.

Until recently, Penny and Brenna lived in a sixth-floor apartment.

Like all dogs, Penny is quite fond of her owner. But every once in a while, she gets distracted.

Last year, in Ohio, the dog was four blocks away before anybody knew she was gone.

Without humans to find her, she would have been lost.

“She’s no bloodhound. She wouldn’t have been able to sniff her way home,” Brenna says.

The chortling chipmunks aren’t the only things that bother her.

Penny is terrified of the water.