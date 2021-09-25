Chipmunks terrorize dog for their own amusement

Chipmunks are having fun at the expense of my daughter’s dog.
At the lake cottage they sometimes visit, the chipmunks flaunt their freedom in the dog’s face. They “openly taunt her,” Brenna says.
Considering the noise that chipmunks make, it almost sounds like they’re laughing at her, Brenna says.
While the cackling rodents roam free, the poor pooch is locked behind a screen door, raring to get at them.
Penny is normally a smart dog. But once in a while, Brenna hears a tremendous racket because the dog “has gone headfirst into the screen door and thunked against it,” Brenna says.
Frustration boils over because “she couldn’t get out and chase that darn chipmunk,” she said.
The cottage belongs to the family of her fiance, Max. The family thinks the current chipmunks are the eighth or 10th generation of the same clan that’s been around for decades.
Because the family is fond of the cute little animals, the chipmunks have “sort of run amok,” Brenna says. They’ve “gotten quite audacious over the years.”
Chip and Dale have full run of the area for at least 10 and a half months each year. So they’re probably glad to see a dog they can terrorize.
Getting to the cottage requires a long car ride.
Penny hates to travel. But for her, the long trip hurts less than getting left behind.
When she’s out in nature, she’s more alert and interested in life.
Back in the big city, her greatest excitement comes from having to “scare off the package delivery guy,” Brenna says.
Until recently, Penny and Brenna lived in a sixth-floor apartment.
Like all dogs, Penny is quite fond of her owner. But every once in a while, she gets distracted.
Last year, in Ohio, the dog was four blocks away before anybody knew she was gone.
Without humans to find her, she would have been lost.
“She’s no bloodhound. She wouldn’t have been able to sniff her way home,” Brenna says.
The chortling chipmunks aren’t the only things that bother her.
Penny is terrified of the water.
When Brenna or Max go into the lake, Penny stays on the shore, yipping hysterically. She insists they get out of the water “because she assumes we’re only in there against our will and we’re clearly being tortured,” Brenna says.
Penny likes the size of the old cottage, which is filled with bedrooms and plenty of beds.
When Brenna hasn’t been around for a while, she’ll ask if anyone has seen Penny.
At the mention of the dog’s name, Brenna hears a creaking sound from upstairs as the dog rises from her comfortable bed, where she’d been basking in privacy for several hours. The dog needs her beauty sleep.
Because Brenna always worries about her dog’s mental state, I wondered if being mocked by chipmunks was affecting Penny’s self-esteem.
But Brenna doesn’t think her dog will need counseling.
If she can get her emotions under control, Brenna thinks the dog probably would do well in the wild.
She feels her mutt is fearless.
Penny would try to take on a bear the same way she might yip away “at some errant UPS guy,” Brenna says.
I asked what Penny would do if confronted with a fish. That probably won’t happen.
The dog’s aversion to water “would probably overcome her desire to tear things apart,” she says.
Brenna says Penny is the most affectionate dog she’s ever known. She finds the dog adorable.
But Penny is not aways graceful.
“She has ridiculous horse legs that are disproportionately long,” Brenna said. “So she gallops around.”
It’s fun to watch Penny run, but she doesn’t quite understand the way her body works.
“So she ends up stilting into you with those long legs and causing bruises underneath your rib cage,” Brenna says.
If the chipmunks are watching, I bet they’d get a kick out of that.
Jeff Bahr is a reporter for The Independent. He may be reached at 308-381-9408.