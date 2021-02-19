Chipotle Mexican Grill opens in Grand Island

Grand Island’s newest dining experience, Chipotle Mexican Grill, officially opened Thursday.
According to Erin Wolford, Chipotle senior director of external communications, Chipotle always is looking for communities “where we can serve our real food, as we know real food has the power to cultivate a better world, and the Grand Island area is a great fit.”
Chipotle, located at 3440 W. State St. (the former Firehouse Subs location), features the Chipotlane, a drive-thru pickup lane that allows customers to pick up digital orders without leaving their cars.
Chipotle is open every day from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m.
The restaurant features healthier meal options, such as the cilantro-lime cauliflower rice, which is a freshly grilled cauliflower finished with hand-chopped cilantro, lime and salt.
The cauliflower rice is compliant with Keto, Whole30, Paleo, vegetarian and vegan diets, so guests can cut carbs without sacrificing flavor.
Chipotle’s philosophy is that there’s a connection between how food is raised and prepared, and how it tastes.
It is one of the first national restaurant brands to commit to goals on local and organic produce. It is also the first national restaurant brand to commit to using only responsibly raised meat with some of the highest animal welfare standards.
Chipotle’s menu has no artificial flavors, colors or preservatives. They use no microwaves, freezers or can openers.
Wolford said Chipotle is a believer in being involved in the communities it serves.
She said Chipotle makes it easy to fundraise for local Grand Island philanthropic causes (arts and music, clubs and teams, science and tech, sustainability or community) with events that give back 33%.
Digital fundraiser codes increase fundraising access for customers who prefer to order ahead via the Chipotle app or at Chipotle.com as they simply enter the unique code at checkout, and then pick up their order from the participating restaurant.
Wolford said Chipotle has donated more than $70 million to local schools, PTAs, sports teams, and other community organizations nationwide.
To host a fundraiser or learn more, visit community.chipotle.com.
“In addition to serving our responsibly sourced, real ingredients, we are also excited to offer employment opportunities to the Grand Island community,” Wolford said.
Chipotle is currently hiring at its Grand Island location. Chipotle locations average about 25 jobs.
The jobs feature competitive benefits, including:
-- A crew bonus with the opportunity to earn an extra month’s worth of pay each year.
--A debt-free college degree program plus English as a second language.
--Access to mental health care for employees and their families.
“Our mission at Chipotle is to cultivate a better world by making our real food more accessible to everyone while leading the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices,” Wolford said.
To learn more, visit chipotle.com.