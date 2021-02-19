Chipotle Mexican Grill opens in Grand Island

Grand Island’s newest dining experience, Chipotle Mexican Grill, officially opened Thursday.

According to Erin Wolford, Chipotle senior director of external communications, Chipotle always is looking for communities “where we can serve our real food, as we know real food has the power to cultivate a better world, and the Grand Island area is a great fit.”

Chipotle, located at 3440 W. State St. (the former Firehouse Subs location), features the Chipotlane, a drive-thru pickup lane that allows customers to pick up digital orders without leaving their cars.

Chipotle is open every day from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The restaurant features healthier meal options, such as the cilantro-lime cauliflower rice, which is a freshly grilled cauliflower finished with hand-chopped cilantro, lime and salt.

The cauliflower rice is compliant with Keto, Whole30, Paleo, vegetarian and vegan diets, so guests can cut carbs without sacrificing flavor.

Chipotle’s philosophy is that there’s a connection between how food is raised and prepared, and how it tastes.