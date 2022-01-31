Choose de-icing products that don’t damage landscape

While some of us enjoy the winter snow, I don’t know of many people that appreciate the ice.

Selecting the best product to assist in removing the ice from sidewalks and driveways can get confusing. While we haven’t needed deicers much yet this year, a little research beforehand can help you select the best product to use for your landscape so it’s ready when ice begins to form.

De-icing products are widely available and help remove ice from hard surfaces. They melt down through the ice or snow to the hard surface and spread out underneath. This loosens the snow making shoveling and plowing more efficient, not to mention easier. They are not intended to be used as a way to completely melt the snow or ice.

Just like with pesticides, reading and following the label is crucial to get the proper rate of the product applied to ensure success.

There is a wide range of de-icing products available, and each has its pros and cons. Sodium chloride or rock salts will probably have the lowest price tag, but can cause other problems down the line. It will have little or no effect on the concrete, but can damage plant material, change soil composition, and corrode metal.