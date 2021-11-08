Choosing to shop locally helps Grand Island grow

Encouraging the community to shop locally is at the forefront of the Chamber’s mission — and for good reason. There are many benefits to Grand Island, and to each of us, by choosing to shop at locally owned businesses. When purchasing items locally instead of online, you are not only supporting that local business owner, but also the local community as a whole.

Keeping dollars in our hometown has advantages that are just as important as saving a few bucks. Here are just a few of the many benefits you and the community can reap by shopping at Grand Island businesses:

A stronger economy. When you choose to shop at a local business, you are supporting the business owner, the employees of that business, and the other businesses and services in that area. In addition to hiring staff to work in the stores, local businesses hire local architects and contractors for building and remodeling, local accountants and insurance brokers to help them run the business and local advertising agencies to promote it. This creates a “multiplier effect,” meaning each dollar spent in a local store can bring more dollars back into the community.