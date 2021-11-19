 Skip to main content
Christmas bash tonight in downtown Grand Island to kickoff holiday season
featured top story

Christmas bash tonight in downtown Grand Island to kickoff holiday season

Railside Christmas 2019

Santa and Mrs. Claus are always one of the highlights of the Railside Christmas event.

 Independent file

A tree-lighting will be only one of many activities tonight in downtown Grand Island.

The schedule includes live music, dance, face painting, children’s activities, horse-drawn carriage rides, martial arts demonstrations, strolling carolers and barrel train rides. Attendees will be able to enjoy kettle corn, cookies, hot chocolate, funnel cakes and food and beverages served at 20 downtown establishments.

Yes, Santa and Mrs. Claus will be on hand. But so will Grand Island Mayor Roger Steele, who will light the tree. Other luminaries include the Snow Queen and Dasher the Reindeer, who will stroll through the Railside district. Most of the activities are free.

The 29th annual Community Tree Lighting is set for 5:50 p.m.

Activities will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. in Railside Plaza and on Third Street. Performances on the square, beginning at 6 p.m.,. will feature the Northwest Gold Tones, Heartland Dance Company, Third City Taekwondo, Create 308, FFC Mixed Martial Arts and The Dance Company.

Helgoth’s Barrel Train will be giving rides on Third Street.

People can meet Mr. and Mrs. Claus and have photos taken with them at the Grand Island Tourism office at 201 W. Third St. The photos will be taken by J&B Photography.

Ornaments for the tree are provided by Arts & Drafts, the Happy Brush and the Wood Shack Boutique.

The family-oriented event is presented by the city of Grand Island and Downtown Railside.

For more information, contact Railside Director Sherry Siwinski at 308-398-7022. You may also visit www.arriverailside.com or www.facebook.com/railsidechristmas.

jeff.bahr@theindependent.com

Railside Christmas Events:

TREE LIGHTING CEREMONY

Friday at The Plaza in Railside

5:30 p.m. — Christmas-inspired music by the Northwest High School Gold Tones.

5:45 p.m. — Santa arrives.

5:50 p.m. — “Welcome to Railside Christmas,” presented by Railside Business Improvement District. Includes lighting of the tree by Mayor Roger Steele, and the announcement of winners of planter contest.

ACTIVITIES

Throughout Railside from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday

- Santa and Mrs. Claus, at the Grand Island Tourism office. Santa photos will be taken by J&B Photography.

- Children’s Museum Makerspace Activity, at the Chocolate Bar.

- Carriage Rides, by the Dance Company.

- Christmas Ornament Making, at the Happy Brush. There is a small fee for this activity.

- Christmas Ornament Making, at Arts & Drafts, There is a small fee for this activity.

- Crafts, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Nebraska, at Heartland Antique Mall.

- Face Painting, Kettle Corn and Hot Chocolate, at Tally Creative and Big Red Treats.

- Helgoth’s Barrel Carts, at the Tourism office corner.

- Pinnacle Bank open house, cookies and hot drinks.

- Teddy Bear Mobile, east of the Christmas tree.

- Meet the Snow Queen and Dasher the Reindeer, strolling throughout Railside.

ENTERTAINMENT

Friday in Railside Plaza

6 p.m. — Heartland School of Dance

6:25 p.m. — Third City Taekwondo

6:50 p.m. — Create 308

7:15 p.m. — FFC Martial Arts

7:40 p.m. — The Dance Company

FOOD AND BEVERAGES

Throughout Railside:

Provided by 40 North Tap + Grille, Azteca Market, Chicken Coop, Chocolate Bar, Cosmopolitans American Fare, Daily Dose Coffee, Infuse, Kinkaider Brewing Co., Liederkranz, Lina’s Mexican Restaurant, McKinney’s, Mia’s Concinita, Northwest High School show choir, Prairie Pride, Sanchez Market, Sin City Grill, Sticky Rice, Wave Pizza.

Tags

