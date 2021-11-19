Christmas bash tonight in downtown Grand Island to kickoff holiday season

A tree-lighting will be only one of many activities tonight in downtown Grand Island.

The schedule includes live music, dance, face painting, children’s activities, horse-drawn carriage rides, martial arts demonstrations, strolling carolers and barrel train rides. Attendees will be able to enjoy kettle corn, cookies, hot chocolate, funnel cakes and food and beverages served at 20 downtown establishments.

Yes, Santa and Mrs. Claus will be on hand. But so will Grand Island Mayor Roger Steele, who will light the tree. Other luminaries include the Snow Queen and Dasher the Reindeer, who will stroll through the Railside district. Most of the activities are free.

The 29th annual Community Tree Lighting is set for 5:50 p.m.

Activities will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. in Railside Plaza and on Third Street. Performances on the square, beginning at 6 p.m.,. will feature the Northwest Gold Tones, Heartland Dance Company, Third City Taekwondo, Create 308, FFC Mixed Martial Arts and The Dance Company.

Helgoth’s Barrel Train will be giving rides on Third Street.

People can meet Mr. and Mrs. Claus and have photos taken with them at the Grand Island Tourism office at 201 W. Third St. The photos will be taken by J&B Photography.