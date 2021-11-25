Christmas Cheer 2021: Group aims to raise $47K for families in need this year

It is less than the 2020 goal of $60,000, but that does not mean the need has lessened in the Grand Island area.

“We don’t like to ask for more than what we anticipate we’re going to use. We’re here as a nonprofit,” Hoffman said. “Last year we did have some overrun and we used that in support of Project Hunger. We’re just adjusting our request from the community more closely to what we anticipate our need will be.”

Donations may be dropped off at Home Federal Bank locations. Those who donate, unless otherwise specified, will be recognized in The Grand Island Independent during the holiday season.

The funds benefit as many as 900 families each year, Hoffman noted.

“Before the grocery stores will receive the vouchers, we do meet with the grocery stores each year and review our policies about what items are not acceptable to be used to be purchased through the voucher program,” he said. “We’re most concerned that we provide a good, hearty experience for the families for the Christmas meal.”

Nominations for families to receive the vouchers can be made by calling 402-804-3929.

The calls will be answered from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. starting Saturday, Nov. 27, through Dec. 3.