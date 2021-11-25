Christmas Cheer 2021: Group aims to raise $47K for families in need this year

Christmas Cheer, Grand Island’s longest running charity, believes every family should have a hearty, healthy meal at the holidays.
Some families may not be able to do this. To help meet that need, the charity raises funds to provide struggling families with food vouchers.
“We have been trying to make sure that families have a good, healthy meal for Christmas and we do that by a voucher system through the local grocery stores,” Board President Chuck Hoffman said.
Christmas Cheer began in 1910 as a collaboration between The Grand Island Independent and the then-called Young Woman’s Christian Association.
“In order to make sure that what we do in support of families is a good, healthy diet, we do put some restrictions on what the vouchers can be used for, as far as purchasing at the local grocery store,” Hoffman explained.
The group also helps provide toys for children.
“We had been doing some toys, but we now are in partnership with Toys for Tots and so we fulfill the requests and needs we get for toys for Christmas through that,” Hoffman said.
In 2020, Christmas Cheer saw an increase from 3,800 to 4,800 requests for assistance, which they were able to meet.
The group hopes to raise $47,000 this year.
It is less than the 2020 goal of $60,000, but that does not mean the need has lessened in the Grand Island area.
“We don’t like to ask for more than what we anticipate we’re going to use. We’re here as a nonprofit,” Hoffman said. “Last year we did have some overrun and we used that in support of Project Hunger. We’re just adjusting our request from the community more closely to what we anticipate our need will be.”
Donations may be dropped off at Home Federal Bank locations. Those who donate, unless otherwise specified, will be recognized in The Grand Island Independent during the holiday season.
The funds benefit as many as 900 families each year, Hoffman noted.
“Before the grocery stores will receive the vouchers, we do meet with the grocery stores each year and review our policies about what items are not acceptable to be used to be purchased through the voucher program,” he said. “We’re most concerned that we provide a good, hearty experience for the families for the Christmas meal.”
Nominations for families to receive the vouchers can be made by calling 402-804-3929.
The calls will be answered from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. starting Saturday, Nov. 27, through Dec. 3.
“We’ll be setting up a website for the individuals to go to nominate families that would be in need,” Hoffman said. “That website is usually made available around the 24th of November, which would be this Wednesday.”
The deadline for nominations for toys, which go to Toys for Tots, is Dec. 7.
Nominations do not have to be limited to people exclusively within Grand Island.
“We usually serve people in the nearby area, but we do go outside of the city limits in some cases, because of people who are in the greater community,” Hoffman said.
While it is Hoffman’s first year as board president, he has been serving as a director for nearly 20 years, and has been involved for many years longer.
“I first began working for the program in the late ‘80s, early ‘90s, when we actually did deliver food that was collected,” he said. “We actually made the deliveries of the food with help from both the city fire and rural fire departments. We’ve evolved from that into the use of the voucher system because we had so many people we felt were in need of both the toys for children, to make their Christmas a little better, and the food.”