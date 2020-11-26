Christmas Cheer Association begins 2020 campaign

No family should go without food during the holidays.
That’s the mission of Christmas Cheer, Grand Island’s longest running charity.
Funds are raised every year to provide families in need with food vouchers.
This year, the Christmas Cheer Association hopes to raise $60,000.
More funds might be needed this year, though, due to the pandemic, Christmas Cheer Board Chairman Don Smith said.
“We’re anticipating there will be more families than usual because of the stress on families due to COVID and people being out of work,” Smith said. “We are seeing needs rise this year, and we’re hoping to meet the needs of everybody that applies for the food vouchers.”
More than 1,400 applications for food vouchers have already been submitted this year.
The program generally serves 800 to 900 families, Smith said.
“That’s up quite a bit from last year,” he said. “I would say it’s because of the impact of COVID and the number of people on assistance being higher, and people being out of work because of layoffs and businesses being closed.”
Christmas Cheer began in 1910 as a collaboration between The Grand Island Independent and the then-called Young Woman’s Christian Association.
“It started out as a way to distribute toys and assistance to families in need. Over the years, it’s provided things like clothing and toys, but in the past 20 years it’s just focused on providing food for families in need,” Smith said. “The idea is that every family should have a nice Christmas meal, especially people in need.”
A phone line will be opened for nominations from the community of people in need, and for people who were not able to submit an application.
Phones will be answered from 7 to 10 p.m. starting Saturday and end at 10 p.m. on Dec. 4.
Donations may be dropped off at Home Federal Bank locations.
Unlike previous years, donations will not be collected at The Grand Island Independent because the office is closed to the public due to the pandemic. As a way of thanks, the names of donors will be published in The Independent unless otherwise requested.
Qualifying families should receive their vouchers in the mail by Dec. 18.
The vouchers only can be redeemed for food purchases at Grand Island Super Saver locations and at Grand Island Hy-Vee.
“We very much appreciate their willingness to help us out every year with this,” Smith said. “A big part of the program is having those grocers assist the redemption of those vouchers.”
Smith has been involved with Christmas Cheer since he moved to Grand Island 17 years ago.
“It’s very rewarding to be able to help that many people,” he said. “There’s around 900 families and almost 3,000 people in the community who will benefit from this. Everyone who serves on the board is very gratified to be a part of this because it has a direct impact on people’s lives and covers a basic need. It’s really a great program.”
Smith applauded the generosity of the Grand Island community.
“It’s such a giving and caring community, and its needs are always met one way or another,” he said. “It’s a great place to live, especially during the holidays.”
Qualifying families who still need to apply may contact Christmas Cheer at 402-804-3929 each evening from Saturday through Dec. 4.
