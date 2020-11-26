Christmas Cheer Association begins 2020 campaign

“It started out as a way to distribute toys and assistance to families in need. Over the years, it’s provided things like clothing and toys, but in the past 20 years it’s just focused on providing food for families in need,” Smith said. “The idea is that every family should have a nice Christmas meal, especially people in need.”

A phone line will be opened for nominations from the community of people in need, and for people who were not able to submit an application.

Phones will be answered from 7 to 10 p.m. starting Saturday and end at 10 p.m. on Dec. 4.

Donations may be dropped off at Home Federal Bank locations.

Unlike previous years, donations will not be collected at The Grand Island Independent because the office is closed to the public due to the pandemic. As a way of thanks, the names of donors will be published in The Independent unless otherwise requested.

Qualifying families should receive their vouchers in the mail by Dec. 18.

The vouchers only can be redeemed for food purchases at Grand Island Super Saver locations and at Grand Island Hy-Vee.