Christmas Cheer drive surpasses $46,000

Here are some ideas for achievable New Year's resolutions. 

 Recent donations have brought the Grand Island Christmas Cheer drive to $46,028.98, or 76.71% of its goal.

 This year's goal is $60,000.

 The Christmas Cheer program, a century-old Grand Island tradition, provides food vouchers for families in Hall County at the holiday season. The vouchers may be used to buy a holiday meal at Super Saver or Hy-Vee. The vouchers are sent out in mid-December.

Financial donations may be mailed to Christmas Cheer at P.O. Box 5706, Grand Island, NE 68801.

 They may also be dropped off at any Home Federal Bank location: 221 S. Locust St., 3419 W. State St., and 3311 W. Stolley Park Road.

Here are the latest contributions:

- In loving memory of my husband, Robert L. Rohweder and sons Melvin and Loren, $100.

- In loving memory of Alta Christensen from Memorial Fund, $100.

- In memory of loved ones, Frederick and Donna Northup, $50.

