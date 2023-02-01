 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Christmas Cheer receives one more donation

  One last donation brought this year's Christmas Cheer total to $46,278.98.

 The final contribution, totaling $200, read, "In memory of Bill Marshall III and in honor of Sherry Marshall. Love Kristin Maser."

 The program, a century-old Grand Island tradition, provides food vouchers for Hall County families during the holiday season.

 
