Christmas Cheer receives one more donation

One last donation brought this year's Christmas Cheer total to $46,278.98.
The final contribution, totaling $200, read, "In memory of Bill Marshall III and in honor of Sherry Marshall. Love Kristin Maser."
The program, a century-old Grand Island tradition, provides food vouchers for Hall County families during the holiday season.
Jeff Bahr
Reporter
I am the Cops & Courts Reporter for the Grand Island Independent. I welcome news tips!
