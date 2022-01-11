Christmas Cheer still accepting donations for holiday food vouchers

The holiday season may have ended, but the spirit of giving is still much needed.
Grand Island’s Christmas Cheer still is taking donations through January.
The local nonprofit group helps families have a good, healthy meal for the holiday season by providing vouchers that can be redeemed at local grocery stories.
The group hopes to raise $60,000 total for food vouchers for the 2021 season.
So far, only $49,690 has been raised.
Chalee Fernau, Home Federal Bank accounting manager, said donations to Christmas Cheer still can be made until the end of January.
“We typically take it through our year-end, which is Jan. 31, but we haven’t had too many that have been given lately,” Fernau said.
Christmas Cheer began in 1910 as a collaboration between The Grand Island Independent and the then-called Young Woman’s Christian Association.
For the 2021 holiday season, the group received its first donations on Nov. 29 and continued to receive donations through December.
The last donation received was on Dec. 31.
“These funds pay for vouchers that were issued in 2021,” Fernau explained.
The need for assistance has grown in the Grand Island area.
“We had a large turnout of requests this year,” Fernau said. “I haven’t gotten the bill from our local grocery stores for how much was redeemed, but we did have a significant increase this year in demand for the vouchers.”
In 2020, Christmas Cheer saw an increase from 3,800 to 4,800 requests for assistance, which the group was able to meet, Board President Chuck Hoffman told The Independent.
The funds benefit as many as 900 families each year, Hoffman noted.
Nominations for families in need to receive the vouchers were completed in November.
Though need continues to increase, the generosity to be found in Grand Island remains great, Fernau said.
“We’re always happy to help out,” she said.
The group still hopes to reach its goal of $60,000.
Fernau applauded the generosity of the Grand Island community.
“We’re very happy with our turnout and the continued generosity we have from the patrons in Hall County,” she said. “It always tugs at your heart when people give out generously these funds to help others in need in the community.”
Donations may be dropped off at Home Federal Bank locations across Grand Island, including 221 S. Locust St., 3419 W. State St., and 3311 W. Stolley Park Road.
Donations can be mailed to P.O. Box 5706, Grand Island, NE 68801.