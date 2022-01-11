Christmas Cheer still accepting donations for holiday food vouchers

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The need for assistance has grown in the Grand Island area.

“We had a large turnout of requests this year,” Fernau said. “I haven’t gotten the bill from our local grocery stores for how much was redeemed, but we did have a significant increase this year in demand for the vouchers.”

In 2020, Christmas Cheer saw an increase from 3,800 to 4,800 requests for assistance, which the group was able to meet, Board President Chuck Hoffman told The Independent.

The funds benefit as many as 900 families each year, Hoffman noted.

Nominations for families in need to receive the vouchers were completed in November.

Though need continues to increase, the generosity to be found in Grand Island remains great, Fernau said.

“We’re always happy to help out,” she said.

The group still hopes to reach its goal of $60,000.

Fernau applauded the generosity of the Grand Island community.