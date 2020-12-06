Christmas comes to Stuhr! Saturday saw first day of family holiday events at the museum

The spirit of the season is alive at Grand Island’s Stuhr Museum of the Prairie Pioneer.
Christmas at Stuhr started Wednesday and had its first family events Saturday.
Some events had to be canceled or changed from Stuhr’s traditional North Pole Express event due to the pandemic.
Stuhr Executive Director Chris Hochstetler said among the day’s offerings was kids building their own wooden trains.
“We have many people who have collected not only the engine of the train, but the coal car, the tinder car, the box car and all of those things through the years,” he said. “It’s a wonderful extension of what we would do during our more traditional North Pole Express.”
Kids also enjoyed making their own holiday slime, he said.
“Kids like slime,” Hochstetler said. “One of our board members said the other day it might be akin to the Grinch’s snot.”
Museum staff helped kids make paper chains and write letters to Santa, and read to them from holiday storybooks, in the Kid’s Corner.
Scout, the museum’s mascot, engaged kids and helped them celebrate the holidays.
Carly Cremers, Stuhr educator, was with Scout to greet the kids.
“It’s been fun to think of creative ways to reach out to them, especially to younger audiences,” Cremers said. “Doing a puppet, you’re able to have something they’re familiar with, because of shows like ‘Sesame Street,’ and it makes them feel more comfortable and more whimsical about the history they’re learning.”
Throughout the holiday season, a 1920s Victrola will be playing Christmas records.
Hochstetler said, “It sounds extraordinary, listening to those old Christmas albums.”
For all activities, social distancing and directed health measures were practiced.
“We have some pretty solid measures in place to make sure each family has a newly disinfected set of tools they can use,” Hochstetler said. “We’ve got quite a bit of space out here, and we’ve taken solid measures so people won’t be grouped in one place.”
For kids, wearing a mask is not a challenge.
“Kids have been pretty adaptable throughout all of this,” Cremers said, “and it’s been really impressive to see in all of our classes how they’ve been good about going with the flow of things.”
Hochstetler applauded the community for being safe as COVID-19 cases rise in Grand Island.
“We’re seeing most everybody complying with the mask mandate that has passed,” he said.
Renae Hunt, Stuhr business operations director, helped kids start their wooden train projects.
Hunt said she appreciated being able to have a seasonal event at the museum this year.
“I’m just glad we’re able to tweak what we had to cancel and are able to provide some of the traditional activities that we normally have, and be able to share it with the public,” she said.
Hochstetler said Christmas at Stuhr continues through Dec. 20 with demonstrations, decorations and a “Fantasy of Trees” exhibit.
“You’ll feel that we’ve taken a lot of precautions to make this safe, but we’ve also make extra effort to make it feel like the holidays,” he said. “We feel that people need that, particularly right now, when things may not seem so bright. We can look forward to a time when we’re done with this pandemic and return to normal.”
For more information about Stuhr Museum holiday offerings, visit stuhrmuseum.org.
