Christmas comes to Stuhr! Saturday saw first day of family holiday events at the museum

“It’s been fun to think of creative ways to reach out to them, especially to younger audiences,” Cremers said. “Doing a puppet, you’re able to have something they’re familiar with, because of shows like ‘Sesame Street,’ and it makes them feel more comfortable and more whimsical about the history they’re learning.”

Throughout the holiday season, a 1920s Victrola will be playing Christmas records.

Hochstetler said, “It sounds extraordinary, listening to those old Christmas albums.”

For all activities, social distancing and directed health measures were practiced.

“We have some pretty solid measures in place to make sure each family has a newly disinfected set of tools they can use,” Hochstetler said. “We’ve got quite a bit of space out here, and we’ve taken solid measures so people won’t be grouped in one place.”

For kids, wearing a mask is not a challenge.

“Kids have been pretty adaptable throughout all of this,” Cremers said, “and it’s been really impressive to see in all of our classes how they’ve been good about going with the flow of things.”

Hochstetler applauded the community for being safe as COVID-19 cases rise in Grand Island.