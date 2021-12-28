Christmas Day shooting in Grand Island sends one to jail, police looking for another

Grand Island police arrested one man and are searching for another after three shots were fired in the area of 21st and Sycamore streets on Christmas night.

The shots were fired in an alley at about 9:30 p.m. According to a witness, the person who fired the shots ran to a nearby vehicle, a Toyota 4Runner. The suspect entered the passenger side of the vehicle, which then fled.

The witness who heard the shots then followed the 4Runner while officers were responding.

“We were able to find the vehicle as it pulled over to the side of the road. The passenger fled the scene on foot,” said Capt. Dean Elliott of the Grand Island Police Department.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The driver, Cristian Echeverria, 23, of Grand Island, was taken into custody for driving during suspension, but not for firing the weapon.

Police didn't find any damage caused by the shot, but did find shell casings. The investigation continues.

A police canine, searching the path where the suspect took off on foot, found a sweatshirt with an ID card in it and a weapon.

Police are working to find that person.