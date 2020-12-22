 Skip to main content
Christmas Eve meal at St. Mary's Cathedral to be drive-thru only
This year, the annual Christmas Eve dinner at St. Mary’s Cathedral will be served in drive-thru fashion.

There will be no sit-down meals.

The Knights of Columbus will serve the free meal from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday outside Cathedral Square.

The menu includes turkey, stuffing, yams and pie.

