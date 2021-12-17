Christmas has new meaning with 1985 truck

We always had something to eat, wasn’t much, but something. We had a roof over our heads, and clean clothes. I also had loving parents, and an older brother who I was pretty sure actually kind of liked me back then, maybe. Seriously, I was 8, so what did I know?

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

That year I put out milk and cookies for Santa and went to bed on Christmas Eve night. Before I went to sleep, my 10-year-old brother thought it would be fun to tell me a Christmas fact he had learned and thought I should know. “Santa wasn’t real,” he told me. I remember him saying something like he heard mom and dad eating the cookies for Santa.

That year all my presents said from mom and dad instead of from Santa. Maybe my older brother was on to something.

The best memory that Christmas was a gift I received, that I still have to this day, 36 years later. A nearly three-foot-long metal and plastic semi-truck with trailer. It has a long blue nose and the back door of the trailer opened to carry anything I could fit in there. Man, it was sparkly, and shiny, and mine.

My brother and I had a mostly metal cab-over truck for many years that we shared. This one however was mine.