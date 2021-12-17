Christmas has new meaning with 1985 truck

With Christmastime upon us, it’s a time to reflect on Christmas past. No, it’s not a ghost from the Charles Dicken’s classic, “A Christmas Carol,” but rather a holiday memory from my own past.
I have had more than 40 Christmases in my journey on this big rock but only one really stands out in my mind.
The year was 1985. That was a big year for me. Correction, that was a huge year for me. We had moved from small town San Diego, California, to the metropolis that is Marquette, Nebraska. We bought grandpa’s old house and trekked roughly 1,500 miles to seek a better life, so my parents say.
Now I was born here in Nebraska, but only came back once a year or less on vacation up to that point, so it was basically a whole new world.
If starting second grade with only nine other kids wasn’t bad enough, the year got worse.
The job market was not good. Dad was doing his best. To make a long story short, money for our family in 1985, was very slim pickings. I figured Christmas would be the same but actually my parents, and well, Santa (we will get back to that) made it a good holiday.
My entire life my parents have always told me, “Trust in the Lord, and He will provide.” That year, He provided.
We always had something to eat, wasn’t much, but something. We had a roof over our heads, and clean clothes. I also had loving parents, and an older brother who I was pretty sure actually kind of liked me back then, maybe. Seriously, I was 8, so what did I know?
That year I put out milk and cookies for Santa and went to bed on Christmas Eve night. Before I went to sleep, my 10-year-old brother thought it would be fun to tell me a Christmas fact he had learned and thought I should know. “Santa wasn’t real,” he told me. I remember him saying something like he heard mom and dad eating the cookies for Santa.
That year all my presents said from mom and dad instead of from Santa. Maybe my older brother was on to something.
The best memory that Christmas was a gift I received, that I still have to this day, 36 years later. A nearly three-foot-long metal and plastic semi-truck with trailer. It has a long blue nose and the back door of the trailer opened to carry anything I could fit in there. Man, it was sparkly, and shiny, and mine.
My brother and I had a mostly metal cab-over truck for many years that we shared. This one however was mine.
I didn’t ask for it, but I got it. I don’t know how much it cost, but I was sure we couldn’t afford it, but Santa, I mean mom and dad, did.
That toy blue truck, along with the old cab-over, which was kind of became my brother’s now, started a tradition that year. We played with our trucks and when it came time for them to park, we parked them under the Christmas tree.
For the next 10 years or so, my brother and I would park those toy trucks under the Christmas tree, until the presents came then we had to park elsewhere.
I don’t remember much else about my 1985 Christmas but even now, when I look at that truck, which is still in great condition, and my kids play with it sometimes, I remember how God did provide for one little family in a tiny little house in a tiny little town in Nebraska.
I knew, no matter what life threw at me, I would look to the Lord, pray and keep on truckin’.
Josh Salmon, chief photographer for the Grand Island Independent, will provide his opinions about the world by writing this column every other Friday.