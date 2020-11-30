 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Christmas programming at the Stuhr Museum runs through Dec. 19
0 comments

Christmas programming at the Stuhr Museum runs through Dec. 19

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Activities include children’s workshops, family activities and crafts for adults. Here is a list of upcoming holiday events at Stuhr:

Wednesday, Dec. 2

— Victrola record player demonstration in the Stuhr Building, all day.

— Fantasy of Trees exhibit in the Stuhr Building, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

— Christmas Tree Scavenger Hunt in the Stuhr Building, all day.

— Holiday radio programs, Wish Tree and Letters to Santa in the Stuhr Building, all day.

Thursday, Dec. 3

— Fantasy of Trees evening viewing/reception, 4-7 p.m.

— Christmas Story reading in Kid’s Corner, 2-3 p.m.

— Fantasy of Trees exhibit in the Stuhr Building, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

— Christmas Tree Scavenger Hunt in the Stuhr Building, all day.

— Holiday radio programs, Wish Tree and Letters to Santa in the Stuhr Building, all day.

Friday, Dec. 4

— Christmas movie playing in the Kid’s Corner in the Stuhr Building, 2-4 p.m.

— Stuhr Crazy Podcast, Christmas Edition (released online).

— Holiday photo recreation on Facebook.

— Fantasy of Trees exhibit in the Stuhr Building, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

— Christmas Tree Scavenger Hunt in the Stuhr Building, all day.

— Holiday radio programs, Wish Tree and Letters to Santa in the Stuhr Building, all day

Saturday, Dec. 5

— Wooden train building in the Reynolds Building, 10 a.m-4 p.m.

— DIY Holiday Slime in the Reynolds Building, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

— Paper chains and Christmas stories in Kid’s Corner, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

— Scout appearance in Kid’s Corner, TBA

— Fantasy of Trees Exhibit in the Stuhr Building, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

— Christmas Tree Scavenger Hunt in the Stuhr Building, all day

— Holiday radio programs, Wish Tree and Letters to Santa in the Stuhr Building, all day

— Scrap ornament demonstration in the Fonner Rotunda, 1-4 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 9

— Victrola record playing demo in the Stuhr Building, 1-4 p.m.

— Fantasy of Trees Exhibit in the Stuhr Building, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

— Christmas Tree Scavenger Hunt in the Stuhr Building, all day.

— Holiday radio programs, Wish Tree and Letters to Santa in the Stuhr Building, all day.

Thursday, Dec. 10

— Fantasy of Trees evening Viewing/Reception, 4-7 p.m.

— Reading Christmas Stories in Kid’s Corner, 2-3 p.m.

— Fantasy of Trees Exhibit in the Stuhr Building, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

— Christmas Tree Scavenger Hunt in the Stuhr Building, all day.

— Holiday Radio Programs, Wish Tree and Letters to Santa in the Stuhr Building, all day.

— Holidays in 19th and 20th Century Magazines in the Fonner Rotunda, 4-7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 11

— Christmas movies Playing in Kid’s Corner, 2-4 p.m.

— Holiday Photo Recreation on Facebook.

— Fantasy of Trees Exhibit in the Stuhr Building, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

— Christmas Tree Scavenger Hunt in the Stuhr Building, all day.

— Holiday radio programs, Wish Tree and Letters to Santa in the Stuhr Building, all day.

Saturday, Dec. 12

— Wooden train building in the Reynolds Building, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

— DIY Holiday Slime in the Reynolds Building, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

— Paper chains and Christmas stories in Kid’s Corner, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

— Scout appearance in Kid’s Corner, TBA

— Fantasy of Trees Exhibit in the Stuhr Building, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

— Christmas Tree Scavenger Hunt in the Stuhr Building, all day

— Holiday radio programs, Wish Tree and Letters to Santa in the Stuhr Building, all day

— Decorating for Christmas in the 1890s presentation, 1-4 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 16

— Victrola record-playing demo in the Stuhr Building, 1-4 p.m.

— Fantasy of Trees exhibit in the Stuhr Building, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

— Christmas Tree Scavenger Hunt in the Stuhr Building, all day.

— Holiday radio programs, Wish Tree and Letters to Santa in the Stuhr Building, all day.

Thursday, Dec. 17

— Reading Christmas stories in Kid’s Corner, 2-3 p.m.

— Fantasy of Trees Exhibit in the Stuhr Building, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

— Christmas Tree Scavenger Hunt in the Stuhr Building, all day.

— Holiday radio programs, Wish Tree and Letters to Santa in the Stuhr Building, all day.

Friday, Dec. 18

— Christmas movies playing in Kid’s Corner, 2-4 p.m.

— Holiday photo recreation on Facebook.

— Fantasy of Trees exhibit in the Stuhr Building, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

— Christmas Tree Scavenger Hunt in the Stuhr Building, all day.

— Holiday radio programs, Wish Tree and Letters to Santa in the Stuhr Building, all day.

Saturday, Dec. 19

— Paper chains and Christmas stories in the Stuhr Building, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

— Fantasy of Trees exhibit in the Stuhr Building, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

— Christmas Tree Scavenger Hunt in the Stuhr Building, all day.

— Holiday Radio Programs, Wish Tree and Letters to Santa in the Stuhr Building, all day.

— Holidays in the 19th Century Ladies Magazines, 1-4 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts