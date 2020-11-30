Christmas programming at the Stuhr Museum runs through Dec. 19

Activities include children’s workshops, family activities and crafts for adults. Here is a list of upcoming holiday events at Stuhr:
Wednesday, Dec. 2
— Victrola record player demonstration in the Stuhr Building, all day.
— Fantasy of Trees exhibit in the Stuhr Building, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
— Christmas Tree Scavenger Hunt in the Stuhr Building, all day.
— Holiday radio programs, Wish Tree and Letters to Santa in the Stuhr Building, all day.
Thursday, Dec. 3
— Fantasy of Trees evening viewing/reception, 4-7 p.m.
— Christmas Story reading in Kid’s Corner, 2-3 p.m.
— Fantasy of Trees exhibit in the Stuhr Building, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
— Christmas Tree Scavenger Hunt in the Stuhr Building, all day.
— Holiday radio programs, Wish Tree and Letters to Santa in the Stuhr Building, all day.
Friday, Dec. 4
— Christmas movie playing in the Kid’s Corner in the Stuhr Building, 2-4 p.m.
— Stuhr Crazy Podcast, Christmas Edition (released online).
— Holiday photo recreation on Facebook.
— Fantasy of Trees exhibit in the Stuhr Building, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
— Christmas Tree Scavenger Hunt in the Stuhr Building, all day.
— Holiday radio programs, Wish Tree and Letters to Santa in the Stuhr Building, all day
Saturday, Dec. 5
— Wooden train building in the Reynolds Building, 10 a.m-4 p.m.
— DIY Holiday Slime in the Reynolds Building, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
— Paper chains and Christmas stories in Kid’s Corner, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
— Scout appearance in Kid’s Corner, TBA
— Fantasy of Trees Exhibit in the Stuhr Building, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
— Christmas Tree Scavenger Hunt in the Stuhr Building, all day
— Holiday radio programs, Wish Tree and Letters to Santa in the Stuhr Building, all day
— Scrap ornament demonstration in the Fonner Rotunda, 1-4 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 9
— Victrola record playing demo in the Stuhr Building, 1-4 p.m.
— Fantasy of Trees Exhibit in the Stuhr Building, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
— Christmas Tree Scavenger Hunt in the Stuhr Building, all day.
— Holiday radio programs, Wish Tree and Letters to Santa in the Stuhr Building, all day.
Thursday, Dec. 10
— Fantasy of Trees evening Viewing/Reception, 4-7 p.m.
— Reading Christmas Stories in Kid’s Corner, 2-3 p.m.
— Fantasy of Trees Exhibit in the Stuhr Building, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
— Christmas Tree Scavenger Hunt in the Stuhr Building, all day.
— Holiday Radio Programs, Wish Tree and Letters to Santa in the Stuhr Building, all day.
— Holidays in 19th and 20th Century Magazines in the Fonner Rotunda, 4-7 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 11
— Christmas movies Playing in Kid’s Corner, 2-4 p.m.
— Holiday Photo Recreation on Facebook.
— Fantasy of Trees Exhibit in the Stuhr Building, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
— Christmas Tree Scavenger Hunt in the Stuhr Building, all day.
— Holiday radio programs, Wish Tree and Letters to Santa in the Stuhr Building, all day.
Saturday, Dec. 12
— Wooden train building in the Reynolds Building, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
— DIY Holiday Slime in the Reynolds Building, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
— Paper chains and Christmas stories in Kid’s Corner, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
— Scout appearance in Kid’s Corner, TBA
— Fantasy of Trees Exhibit in the Stuhr Building, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
— Christmas Tree Scavenger Hunt in the Stuhr Building, all day
— Holiday radio programs, Wish Tree and Letters to Santa in the Stuhr Building, all day
— Decorating for Christmas in the 1890s presentation, 1-4 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 16
— Victrola record-playing demo in the Stuhr Building, 1-4 p.m.
— Fantasy of Trees exhibit in the Stuhr Building, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
— Christmas Tree Scavenger Hunt in the Stuhr Building, all day.
— Holiday radio programs, Wish Tree and Letters to Santa in the Stuhr Building, all day.
Thursday, Dec. 17
— Reading Christmas stories in Kid’s Corner, 2-3 p.m.
— Fantasy of Trees Exhibit in the Stuhr Building, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
— Christmas Tree Scavenger Hunt in the Stuhr Building, all day.
— Holiday radio programs, Wish Tree and Letters to Santa in the Stuhr Building, all day.
Friday, Dec. 18
— Christmas movies playing in Kid’s Corner, 2-4 p.m.
— Holiday photo recreation on Facebook.
— Fantasy of Trees exhibit in the Stuhr Building, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
— Christmas Tree Scavenger Hunt in the Stuhr Building, all day.
— Holiday radio programs, Wish Tree and Letters to Santa in the Stuhr Building, all day.
Saturday, Dec. 19
— Paper chains and Christmas stories in the Stuhr Building, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
— Fantasy of Trees exhibit in the Stuhr Building, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
— Christmas Tree Scavenger Hunt in the Stuhr Building, all day.
— Holiday Radio Programs, Wish Tree and Letters to Santa in the Stuhr Building, all day.
— Holidays in the 19th Century Ladies Magazines, 1-4 p.m.
