Christmas programming at the Stuhr Museum runs through Dec. 19

Activities include children’s workshops, family activities and crafts for adults. Here is a list of upcoming holiday events at Stuhr:

Wednesday, Dec. 2

— Victrola record player demonstration in the Stuhr Building, all day.

— Fantasy of Trees exhibit in the Stuhr Building, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

— Christmas Tree Scavenger Hunt in the Stuhr Building, all day.

— Holiday radio programs, Wish Tree and Letters to Santa in the Stuhr Building, all day.

Thursday, Dec. 3

— Fantasy of Trees evening viewing/reception, 4-7 p.m.

— Christmas Story reading in Kid’s Corner, 2-3 p.m.

— Fantasy of Trees exhibit in the Stuhr Building, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

— Christmas Tree Scavenger Hunt in the Stuhr Building, all day.

— Holiday radio programs, Wish Tree and Letters to Santa in the Stuhr Building, all day.

Friday, Dec. 4

— Christmas movie playing in the Kid’s Corner in the Stuhr Building, 2-4 p.m.