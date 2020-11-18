Christmas tree set up at Railside Plaza

How fast does a spruce tree grow?
When Dennis Christensen moved into his house 15 years ago, the tree in his front yard was about five feet tall.
Now, it’s closer to 30 feet.
So Christensen was glad to see the evergreen moved from his yard Tuesday to downtown Grand Island, where it will be this year’s Christmas tree.
Christensen used to decorate the tree himself. Now that job will be done by the city for the community’s enjoyment.
The tree was getting a little too big for Christensen’s comfort.
“Eventually it would have been up against the house,” said Christensen, who lives at 208 W. 19th St.
Donating it to the city was a good chance to get rid of it.
He called Grand Island Parks and Recreation a couple of months ago to volunteer his tree. After somebody came to take a look at it, the city accepted his offer.
His home is near the intersection of North Wheeler Avenue and West 19th Street.
Having the big tree removed will help his visibility.
“I can see Wheeler Street now,” he said.
Even though Christensen won’t miss the tree, “The birds will,” he said.
Several types of birds roosted in the tree at night.
Christensen, who turns 78 on Thanksgiving, is a retired truck driver. A Doniphan native, he worked for ABF Freight.
Cutting the tree and hauling it away took only about 40 minutes, he said. That service was done at no cost to Christensen.
Removing the stump is the homeowner’s problem. He plans to rent a router saw.
He won’t replace the big tree with another one. He’ll just reseed the area.
The big tree will be decorated this Thursday by the city, said Railside Director Cara Lemburg. The decorations were made by kids at the YMCA and Cathedral Daycare.
On Tuesday, Nov. 24, the tree will be lit up at 6 p.m. The lighting will be a virtual ceremony, so the public isn’t invited. The lighting will be carried by a local TV station and on Facebook Live.
