Christmas tree set up at Railside Plaza

How fast does a spruce tree grow?

When Dennis Christensen moved into his house 15 years ago, the tree in his front yard was about five feet tall.

Now, it’s closer to 30 feet.

So Christensen was glad to see the evergreen moved from his yard Tuesday to downtown Grand Island, where it will be this year’s Christmas tree.

Christensen used to decorate the tree himself. Now that job will be done by the city for the community’s enjoyment.

The tree was getting a little too big for Christensen’s comfort.

“Eventually it would have been up against the house,” said Christensen, who lives at 208 W. 19th St.

Donating it to the city was a good chance to get rid of it.

He called Grand Island Parks and Recreation a couple of months ago to volunteer his tree. After somebody came to take a look at it, the city accepted his offer.

His home is near the intersection of North Wheeler Avenue and West 19th Street.

Having the big tree removed will help his visibility.

“I can see Wheeler Street now,” he said.