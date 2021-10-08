 Skip to main content
Church Note: Three churches join to host Tri-Parish Fall Festival on Oct. 17
ST. PAUL — Three area parishes will be hosting the first Tri-Parish Fall Festival on Oct. 17. Hosts are Sts. Peter & Paul of St. Paul, St. Joseph of Elba and St. Anthony of Farwell. The theme is “One God, One Family, One Goal.”

The festival is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sts. Peter and Paul Parish Life Center, 713 Elm St., in St. Paul.

Activities include a meal, Three Guys Band playing polka music, games, raffles and a silent auction. The meal will include pork, polish sausage, sauerkraut and dumplings, pies and more.

For additional information, call 308-754-4002.

