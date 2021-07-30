CHURCH NOTES: Blood drive Aug. 6 at Calvary Lutheran

Calvary Lutheran Church in Grand Island will host a Red Cross blood drive Aug. 6.

Blood donations will be collected from noon to 6 p.m. at the church at 13th and Custer. No masks are required for those who are fully vaccinated for COVID-19. If not fully vaccinated, masks will be required. Masks will be available at the drive if needed. Social distancing will be implemented.

To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call Ileane McCoy at 308-384-1720.

There is an urgent need for blood donations.

Merrick County food bank at high school

CENTRAL CITY — The August Merrick County drive-thru food bank organized by Central City United Methodist Church will be Aug. 7 at the Central City High School.

The food distribution will be from 10:30 to 11:30 p.m. east of the school at 1510 28th St. in Central City.

Perishable and nonperishable food provided by Food Bank for the Heartland in Omaha will be available. Drivers should stay in their vehicles and volunteers will put the food in the trunk or back seat.